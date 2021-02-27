Google Photos to soon end free unlimited storage: Check best alternatives

Google Photos will soon remove the free unlimited storage option for “high-quality” photos and videos. The new Google Photos policy will come into effect on June 1, 2021. So, after three months, Google Photos will only offer 15GB of free cloud storage for photos and videos. Once you exceed the mentioned limit, you will have to pay for more storage, which might be bad news for those who have been uploading unlimited high-quality photos to Google Photos for free.

Do note that the 15GB cloud storage space also includes data of Gmail, Google Drive, and other Google services. Google announced the new policy back in November 2020 and you now just have 3 months to decide whether you want to accept the policy of Google or switch to any other cloud storage. Well, there are a lot of Google Photos alternatives that offer free cloud storage space. We have also mentioned the ones that are offering a lot of storage space for a little price. So, keep reading to know more.

DigiBoxx

DigiBoxx, which is India’s very own cloud storage platform, is offering 20GB of free cloud storage. The free plan supports Gmail integration and unlimited external collaborations too. The company says that its service supports end-to-encryption too.

DigiBoxx is giving 100GB of storage space per month for just Rs 30, which is huge and is a big relief for those who usually have a lot of photos or videos. You can also buy the annual plan, which is priced at Rs 360. For the same price, you are getting up to 2TB of storage space. Google, on the other hand, is charging Rs 1,300 annually for 100GB space.

Degoo

You can also try Degoo, which is also one of the best alternatives to Google Photos. The company offers you 100GB of free cloud storage and there are no ads. You will rarely find any such cloud storage service offering 100GB of space for free. Just like DigiBoxx, Degoo also claims that all the files are end-to-end encrypted, so users don’t need to worry about security. Additionally, only three devices can upload files with the free plan.

We are not done yet, you will get an extra 5GB of cloud storage space if you sign up for this cloud storage service. There are other features too, which you can check on the site. As for the paid plans, the 500GB storage plan will cost $2.99 per month, which is around Rs 220 in India. There is also a 10TB plan, which is priced at $9.99 per month (approximately Rs 735). These are again the best cloud storage plans and no other company is offering so much storage space at low prices.

The free version offers you ads, but paid cloud storage plans are ad-free.

Amazon Photos

If you are looking for best Google Photos alternative, then it is hard to ignore the services offered by Amazon Photos. Though, it is currently available in select countries. But, a few reports suggest that Amazon Photos will launch in India in the coming months. If you are an Amazon Prime member, then you get free access to upload unlimited, full-resolution photos as well as 5GB video storage. The non-Amazon Prime members only get 5GB photo and video storage, which is quite low.

Amazon Photos offers services similar to Google Photos. The company allows you to share photos, and view them as a virtual photo album on devices. The service automatically syncs all your data, so that you can access them anywhere. One will also find a Family Vault option, which lets you share photos with your family. Those who want 100GB storage will have to pay $1.99 per month, which is around Rs 148 in India. This is much cheaper than Google One subscription as the search giant is charging more than Rs 1,000 for 100GB of storage space.