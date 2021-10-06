Google Photos: Five features that will improve your experience

Google Photos is a great app for backing up photos and videos. One can easily access all media from any device, be it a smartphone, laptop, or tablet. One can also use the web version of the app to quickly access all the features as some of them are mostly hidden in the mobile version of the app. Here’s a quick look at five features that will improve your experience on the platform.

Google Photos lets you edit photos or videos

Google Photos has received a new update, which lets users edit time and the date directly within the app for any photo or video. The feature, which was previously only available for the web version, is now on the mobile version too.

If you feel that your device has incorrectly, mentioned a date or time, then you can change that in the Google Photos app. All you need to do is swipe up on any image or video and you will notice an “edit’ marker in the right corner, using which can change the date and time.

If you can’t find this option on the app, then you should check whether you are using the latest version of Google Photos. If the feature is still not visible to you, then you should wait for a few days.

Create collage or movie on Google Photos

The Google Photos app allows users to create movies or a collage using their photos. You will find this feature in the Library section of the mobile version. Here, you need to tap on the “Utilities” tab and then scroll down until the end. You will now see a Movie and Collage option.

You can also ask Google to create movies and it takes just a few seconds to do that. The company even adds music. Google says if you delete a movie or any collage that you made using Google Photos, the app won’t delete any original photos that you used to create the movie.

Restore recently deleted photos or videos

If you recently deleted your photos or videos on Google Photos, then you can restore them from the trash section. On mobile, you simply need to open the app and head to the Library section, where you will see a Trash section. Just click on that and you will be able to access all your deleted photos.

If a deleted photo or video isn’t in the trash, then you won’t be able to restore it. It should be noted that if you moved the media to trash more than 60 days ago or permanently deleted it from your trash or permanently deleted it from your device’s Gallery app without backing it up first, then you will not be able to restore it.

Free up space on Google Photos

Google Photos has a storage management tool, which one can use to quickly free up the storage space. The tool allows you to delete blurry photos, screenshots, large videos, and other photos that you might not want to have. You will be able to access this storage management tool by visiting Account Settings in Google Photos > Back up and Sync settings > Manage Storage.

Move photos to Archive

There are times when you don’t want someone to see some photos in the app, so you can achieve the photos. For this, you just need to go to Library > Utilities > Move photos to Archive. Once you tap on this, you will be able to hide photos that you don’t want anyone to see in Google Photos app.