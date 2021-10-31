Google Photos: How to set up a Locked Folder and hide your pictures

Google Photos now lets users hide sensitive photos on their phones behind a password. This is done via a new feature called Locked Folder, which is currently exclusive only to Pixel phones. However, Google plans to bring the feature to all Android phones and even iOS devices later.

Google Photos’ Locked Folder works by creating a separate folder for your sensitive pictures and hiding it behind your phone’s lock screen password, pattern, or pin. You can also bypass it using biometric authentication like your fingerprint.

How to set up Google Photos locked folder

Before setting up your Locked Folder, you will need to make sure your phone has some sort of screen lock implemented. On Android, this can be a password, pin or pattern. If you haven’t already, set one up.

Also Read | Google Photos: Five key features that could enhance your experience

Proceed by opening Google photos and navigating to Library / Utilities / Locked Folder. You can set up a locked folder here by following the prompts that show up on the screen.

Once a folder is set up, all you need to do is move your desired photos/videos into the folder. To do this, users can open Google Photos and mass select the pictures and videos they want to move. Once they’re all selected, find the ‘Move to Locked Folder’ option under the More section on the top right.

Where to find your locked folder?

Once you have added your media to the locked folder, the files will no longer be visible along with your other pictures. They will also not be seen in any other gallery application.

As a safety feature, pictures and videos added to the locked folder will also not show up in an album or photobook, and will also not be visible on Google’s smart displays like the Nest Hub.

To find the pictures and videos you put inside, you will have to open Google Photos and navigate to the Utilities section to find the Locked Folder.