Google Photos: How to export or download all pictures and videos

Google on Wednesday announced that it will change the policy of offering free unlimited storage service. Starting June 1, 2021, the company will ask users to pay for the service if they exceed the 15GB storage cap. The price of 100GB storage is Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 on a yearly basis. So, if you don’t want to pay for the service and planning to switch to any other service, then you might want all your data from Google. For this, you will have to visit the Google Takeout site. Read on to know more about it.

What is Google Takeout?

Google Takeout is basically a service that lets you take all the data that you have stored in your Google account. You can download all your data from here all at once. So, your contacts, Google Drive files, YouTube videos you’ve watched and every other thing associated with your Google account can be downloaded from here. You can easily take a back up of all the data from here and your Google account won’t be affected by this. However, do note that you don’t get to filter the albums when exporting photos or videos. You are allowed to select or deselect the dates of the photos you want to export.

Google Photos: How to export photos and videos

Step 1: Make sure you have signed in to your Google account. Now, you need to visit the “takeout.google.com” website to export all your data that Google has.

Step 2: Once the site opens, just click on the “Deselect all” option.

Step 3: Scroll down > select Google Photos > scroll down > click on Next Step.

Step 4: In the frequency option, you get two options, including export once, and export every two months for one year. You also need to choose between .zip files and .tgz files. Google even lets you select file sizes, available with up to 50GB. Once done, press on Create export. Google will then send an email to your account to verify. The message says “an archive of Google data has been requested.”

You are also allowed to add your files directly to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or Box. Once the process of export starts, Google takes a few hours or a few days, but this completely depends on how much data you are asking Google to download. In the end, the search giant will email you that the data is ready to download.

