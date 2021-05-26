Google Photos ‘free storage’ policy: Four things you should know about

Starting June 1, Google Photos will change its free storage policy. In a few days, any new photos and videos you back up will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google account. Before this happens, here are four things that you should know about.

What will happen to your existing High-quality photos?

All your existing high-quality photos and videos won’t get deleted and are exempted from this change. You can still upload unlimited photos for free but only until June 1, 2021, and after that, everything will be counted toward your Google Account storage.

New storage tool to manage your storage quota

Google is rolling out a new storage management tool to help you easily manage the photos and videos you have backed up that count toward your storage quota. The tool can be used to delete blurry photos, screenshots and large videos, so that you can get the most out of your storage.

Personalised estimate of how long your Google Photos storage may last

Google can even estimate how long your storage may last and this will be based on how often you back up content to your Google Account.

The company says “we estimate that more than 80 percent of you should still be able to store roughly three more years of memories in High quality with your free 15GB of storage. As your storage nears 15GB, we will notify you in the app and follow up by email. If you don’t see an estimate, you may not have uploaded many photos and videos to Google Photos, you may be close to your storage limit (making it difficult to predict how many months your remaining storage will last) or your account is provided through work, school, family or another group.”

Google renames ‘High-quality’ storage tier to ‘Storage saver’

The search giant has renamed the High-quality storage tier to Storage saver. “While we’re updating the name, your photos and videos will continue to be stored at the same great quality,” Google said. The company has changed the name to offer you a better clarity on what this feature can do.