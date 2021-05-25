Google Photos ending ‘free storage’ on June 1: Best alternatives, cloud storage plans, and more

Google Photos will soon stop offering free unlimited storage option to its users. Starting June 1, if your 15GB Google storage space is full and you have been uploading photos under the high-quality section, then you will have to buy Google One subscription to store more photos or videos. Until then, all the existing high-quality content will remain exempted from the storage quota.

You have roughly six days to use the free storage feature as all your uploads won’t be counted toward your Google account storage until June 1, 2021. If you have Pixel 5 or earlier versions, then this new storage policy won’t affect you. Pixel phone users will continue to receive unlimited free storage option.

Google Photos: How to quickly clean up storage space?

Google Photos has added a new storage management tool to help you quickly clean up the storage space. With this tool, you can delete blurry photos, screenshots, large videos, and other photos that you might not want to have. You will be able to access this tool by visiting Account Settings in Google Photos > Back up and Sync settings > Manage Storage.

“Today, we’re starting to roll out a tool in the Photos app to help you easily manage the photos and videos you’ve backed up that count toward your storage quota. The storage management tool surfaces photos or videos you might want to delete — like blurry photos, screenshots and large videos — so you can get the most out of your storage. You can also purchase more storage through Google One where available,” Google said.

Google One cloud storage plans, India price

The basic subscription of Google One comes with 100GB storage space and will cost you Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 on a yearly basis. You can even share the storage space with your family. There is also a 200GB cloud storage plan, which is priced at Rs 210 per month or 2,100 per annum. For 2TB, you will be required to pay Rs 650 per month and Rs 6,500 per year. For 10TB, the price is Rs 3,250 per month.

Best alternatives to Google Photos

DigiBoxx

DigiBoxx is also a cloud storage platform, which offers 20GB of free space, unlike Google Photos. It supports Gmail integration, unlimited external collaborations, and end-to-encryption too. The basic 100GB cloud storage plan will cost you Rs 30 per month. You can also buy the annual plan, which is priced at Rs 360.

Degoo

The second-best alternative is Degoo, which gives 100GB of free cloud storage. The company claims that all the files are end-to-end encrypted. As for the paid plans, the 500GB storage plan will cost $2.99 per month, which is around Rs 220 in India. There is also a 10TB plan, which is priced at $9.99 per month (approximately Rs 735). It s important to note that the free version offers you ads, and the paid cloud storage plans are ad-free.

Microsoft OneDrive

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage service, which supports features like auto back-up, auto-syncing. You only get 5GB of free storage with this service, but you at least get 100GB storage space for Rs 140 per month. If you have a Microsoft 365 subscription, then you don’t need to buy the company’s OneDrive subscription as you already get 1TB of storage space with it.