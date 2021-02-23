Google Photos advanced editing tools: Here’s how to use them

Check out the Pixel exclusive editing tools that you can use on any phone with Google Photos. (Image Source: Google)

Google Photos has been the default gallery app for some users with stock Android, the go-to media backup tool for others. However, the app has had some neat photo editing tools that have so far been exclusive to the Pixel phones.

These tools include Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, and tools that help you manage your media storage. Now, Google is offering these Pixel-exclusive editing features to all Google Photos users, provided they have a Google One subscription, Android 8 and above, and at least 3GB RAM. Here’s how to use two of the new editing features.

How to use Portrait Light

Google Photos will allow you to easily adjust the lighting on your portrait photos. The app’s new editing interface lets you choose how shadows appear on your portrait shots, and which directions they face.

To use this, users need to open their portrait photo on Google Photos, tap the edit button and apply the Portrait Light tool on the image. Proceed by sliding your finger around the picture to fine-tune how you’d like it to look.

Google Photos' Portrait Light allows you to change the lighting on portrait pictures. (Image Source: Google)

How to use Portrait Blur

With Portrait Blur, users can add a depth effect even to pictures that lack depth information. This includes photos that you took on earlier phones that did not have a dedicated portrait shot mode or lens. Google Photos lets you add blur to such photos.

Google Photos' Portrait Blur allows you to add depth to pictures with no depth information. (Image Source: Google)

To use Portrait Blur, open your photo on Google Photos and tap the edit button. Choose the Blur option, and slide your finger to choose how strong of a blur effect you want on your photo.

Google One Membership: How much does it cost?

A Google One membership includes these advanced photo editing tools, along with more storage to be used across your Google account, like for your Google Docs or your Gmail inbox. A Google One subscription is currently available in India in three variants.

The 100 GB storage plan is available for Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 per year. The 200 GB storage plan is available for Rs 210 a month or Rs 2,100 a year. Finally, the 2TB plan is available for Rs 650 per month, or Rs 6,500 a year.