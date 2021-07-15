Google Pay: How to create an account and send or receive money

There are a lot of users who are still not aware of the online payment process. You can easily make online payments via Google Pay, Paytm or any other UPI app. These apps make it easier to recharge mobile numbers, pay electricity bills, or any other bill without any hassle. As a lot of people are staying indoors to stop the spread of COVID 19, online recharge and bill payment is currently the most convenient method. So, let’s take a look at how you can set up a Google Pay account and send or receive money on the app.

How to set up a Google Pay account?

In order to open a Google Pay account, you will need a bank account and your current mobile number should be linked to that account. One should also have an ATM or Debit card. Now, if you have these, then follow the below steps to create a Google Pay account.

Step 1: Download the Google Pay app from Play Store. Open the downloaded app and select your preferred language.

Step 2: You then need to enter your mobile phone number, which is registered with the bank account that you will be linking to Google Pay. Tap on the “Next” button and the app will automatically detect and show your email id. You then need to click on ‘Continue.’

Step 3: You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) on the phone number you entered on the previous page. Just enter it to complete the verification process of your phone number.

Step 4: Now, you will be required to choose between ‘Screen Lock’ or ‘Use Google Pin.’ Select your desired option and click on the ‘Continue’ button. After that, you need to set up your Google screen lock or pin. Once done, your Google Pay will be ready.

But, this doesn’t mean that you can now send or receive money as you now need to add your bank account details.

How to link your bank account to Google Pay?

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app and tap on the profile account, which is located on the top right corner of the screen. The next page will show you an option called “Send Money,” just tap on it to add a bank account.

Step 2: The app will display a list of banks, so you just need to choose your ‘Bank name’ from it.

Step 3: Once selected, a pop-up will appear, tap ‘continue’. After that, another window will pop up on your screen showing the account link, so, just accept it.

Step 4: The app will then send a verification SMS to the registered number. Once verified, just tap on ‘Enter UPI PIN’ to link the new bank account. This UPI pin is very important. You will be required to enter this PIN every time you make a transaction on the app. Do NOT share this UPI pin with anyone else.

How to make online payments using Google Pay?

If you want to purchase anything at a shop, you can just scan the shop’s QR code, enter the amount, security PIN, which is the UPI pin and your payment will be done.

If you want to send the money to your friend or any family member, then just on “New Payment” button, and type the name of the individual in the search bar. If that person is on Google Pay, then you will be able to send money by tapping on the ‘Pay’ button. After that, you need to enter the amount, security PIN and then send it.

In the “New Payment” section, you will also find options like Mobile recharge, bill payment and other payment categories. Just select any category and enter details to pay bills. Google Pay even offers some cashback as well as rewards after a few transactions. Remember, you do not need to enter UPI pin to receive money from someone else.