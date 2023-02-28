Google One cloud subscription plans explained: Pricing, benefits, and more

Google offers 15GB of free cloud storage with every Gmail account. Until recently, Google used to offer unlimited photo and video storage at high quality on its photos app. However, right now, all the new photos that you upload to Google photos will be considered under the free 15GB storage quota.

If you are someone who backup photos and videos on Google photos, then you might run out of storage pretty quickly. If you want to continue using Google photos, you have to buy a Google One subscription, which starts from Rs 1,300 per year and goes up to 16,250 per year with 5TB of cloud storage.

Xiaomi recently announced that it has partnered with Google to offer 6 months of free premium One subscription plan with 5TB of cloud storage for free with every Xiaomi 13/13 Pro purchase. Similarly, Google also offers 6 months of free One subscription with the purchase of Pixel smartphones in India.

Do note that, Google will keep all of your data intact even if you don’t renew the subscription. However, you won’t be able to store any of the new files or content until you free up the storage from the free 15GB quota. This means, you won’t receive emails on Gmail, your photos won’t sync and you won’t be able to use Google Drive to share files with friends, family, and colleagues until you renew your subscription.

Here are all the subscription plans from Google One with various perks available in India.

Google One basic plan

Google One basic plan is also the most affordable one, which offers 100GB of cloud storage, access to Google experts, and extra member benefits, and it can also be shared with up to 5 others. This plan costs Rs 1,300 per year or Rs 130 per month when subscribed from a web browser.

Google One standard plan

The next subscription plan from Google One is called the standard plan and it costs Rs 2,100 a year or Rs 210 per month and offers 200GB of cloud storage. The benefits of this plan are similar to that of the basic plan, which includes additional photo editing features such as a magic eraser, portrait blur, and more.

Advertisement

Google One premium plan

Google offers two premium One subscription plans in India. The base plan costs Rs 6,500 a year or Rs 650 per month with 2TB of cloud storage and the most expensive plan costs Rs 16,250 a year or Rs 1,625 and offers 5TB of cloud storage with additional benefits similar to the Google One base and standard plan.

Lastly, there are three more premium plans with 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB of cloud storage and these plans are available only with monthly billing options, which costs Rs 3,250, Rs 6,500, and Rs 9,750 per month, respectively.