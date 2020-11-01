Google Meet now lets users choose custom backgrounds: Here’s how to use

Google Meet lets users choose custom background in its new update

Google Meet’s new feature will let its users choose custom backgrounds during calls or choose from the existing ones. This feature was already available on video-conferencing apps like Zoom months ago. The default images which can be set as backgrounds include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backdrops.

Since working from home/attending classes from home lifestyle is expected to stay at least for a few months, the custom background feature is something that video conferencing apps should include. Google Meet also has a background blur option in case someone does not want to choose a custom background.

It lets users create uniformity or diversity instead of backdrops of their living room, bedroom, or study. It also ensures that whatever happens in the background doesn’t lead to any distractions. It is also a fun thing for personal chats where users can use funny backgrounds from movies, shows, etc.

Google Meet users can easily use the new feature in these easy steps:

# Click on the ‘change background option’ in Google Meet.

# If you want to use the existing backgrounds, click on a background option.

# If you want to set a custom background, click on ‘add’ and browse for any background of your choosing.

# To choose ‘background blur’, you can simply click on the button on the bottom right corner.

For now, this feature will be available for Chrome for Mac, Windows and Chrome OS. It will be later available for iOS and Android users.

Later this year, Google will also be introducing a feature that will let admin control whether the participants in a particular organisation unit can change the background or not. The Education customers will have control over students whether they can change their profile picture or not as well.

Earlier this year, Google Meet went head-on against other video-conferencing apps by making the app available for all amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Its integration with the Gmail app makes it easier to use.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd