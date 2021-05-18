scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Google I/O 2021 keynote event later tonight: Android 12 to Pixel 5A, here’s what to expect

Google I/O 2021 event today: The star of the show will likely be the new Android 12 OS and Google is also expected to announce some of the new updates for Wear OS and Google Assistant. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2021 12:06:47 pm
Google I/O 2021 event today: Here's what to expect

Google I/O 2021 is all set to take place later tonight. The software giant will host its annual developer conference virtually, which didn’t happen last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event will kick off at 10AM PT, which is 10:30PM in India.

The three-day event will be live-streamed via Google’s social media channels. The star of the show will likely be the new Android OS version, and Google is also expected to announce some of the new updates for Wear OS and Google Assistant. Read on to know more about is expected.

Android 12

Android 12 OS will be the major announcement at today’s keynote. Google has rolled out three developer previews of the operating system, and it is now expected to launch the first public beta of the software. Front Page Tech has published a video on YouTube, revealing that Android 12 will get a big user interface (UI) overhaul as well.

Android 12 might offer revamped toggles, buttons, widgets and new animations. It might bring a redesigned media player widget, a new brightness slider, new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles, a new analog clock widget, and some other elements. The video also mentions that Android 12 bring ” brand new stacked notifications.” It suggests that users might be able to group app notifications as per their preference.

Google is also said to offer stronger privacy and security features. It is also being rumoured that a new conversation widget will also be added, which will help notify users about messages and calls from friends or family. Android 12 is also expected to offer support for AVIF image format and an app hibernation feature for better storage optimisation.

We could also see an improved version of Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for videos. Users might also be able to summon Google Assistant using the power button on Android phones.

New Smart home products, WearOS updates

Google will likely announce new smart home products and while details are currently under wraps, at least one smart home hardware product is expected. There could also be an announcement on new features coming to Google Assistant.

“In celebration of Google Assistant’s 5th birthday, we’ll share our Smart Home journey and the things we’ve learned along the way. We’ll also dive into product vision, new product announcements, and showcase great Assistant experiences built by our developer community,” Google said in a blog post.

Google’s WearOS will also get new updates, the details of which will be revealed during the keynote. Samsung is widely rumoured to abandon its Tizen operating system and launch a Wear OS-based smartwatch. Now whether that makes an appearance at the developer conference remains to be seen.

Hardware announcements

While Google usually doesn’t make hardware announcements at its annual developer event, we may see the launch of Pixel Buds A-series truly wireless (TWS) stereo earbuds. The company is also expected to unveil the Pixel 5A smartphone at this year’s Google I/O event. While not much is know about the new earbuds, Google accidentally confirmed its existence earlier this month.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
