Android 12 beta 1 now available: List of eligible non-Pixel phones and how to install the public beta

Google unveiled its latest Android 12 OS at I/O 2021 earlier. Android OS is getting a design overall, and it is based on a system called “Material You.” It offers a better Wi-Fi sharing system, new animations, a one-handed mode and gives more transparency around which apps are accessing user data. The search giant has already released Android 12 beta 1 for its Pixel phones. Brands like OnePlus, iQOO and Xiaomi are also offering early access to Android 12 beta. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

List of non-Pixel phones getting Android 12 Beta 1

-OnePlus 9

-iQoo 7 Legend

-OnePlus 9 Pro

-Oppo Find X3 Pro

-Asus ZenFone 8

-TCL 20 Pro 5G

-Tecno Camon 17

-iQoo 7 Legend

-Xiaomi Mi 11

-Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

-Xiaomi Mi 11i

-Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

-Realme GT

-ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

How to install Android 12 Beta 1 on Pixel phones

If you have a Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, and the Pixel 5, then you can install Android 12 Beta 1 by enrolling your device from the Android 12 beta website.

Do note that if you were previously enrolled in the Android 11 beta programme, you will have to enroll again to receive Android 12.

Once enrolled, Pixel users will get a notification for downloading the Android 12 update. One can also check for the update by visiting their phone’s System section > System Update > Check for update.

If the update is not visible to you, then you should get it in some time. For more details, you can read this article. Before downloading the Android 12 beta 1, users are advised to back up all the data to avoid ay loss of personal data. The beta updates are pre-release versions and may contain errors and bugs. In case you are unaware, you can go back to the lower Android version any time you want.

How to install Android 12 beta 1 on iQOO 7 Legend

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is offering Android 12 beta 1 access to iQOO 7 Legend users. But, don’t expect that the beta version will offer smooth functionality. Some of the features might not work once you install Android 12. If you want to test the Android 12 OS, then you can visit Vivo’s Developers website and install the same.

Once you open the mentioned site, there is a poster for Android 12 registration. Here, you will get the Android 12 beta 1 installation link. The company has confirmed that it will release the Android 12 Beta 2 version in late July 2021.

How to install Android 12 beta 1 on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

Users are advised to not install the Android 12 beta version if they are using the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro phone as their primary phone. OnePlus is saying that the video call function is not available and some apps may not function as expected once you install the latest Android OS. There are some system stability issues too. You can visit OnePlus’ official site and download the link.

Once you download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server, you just need to copy and paste the ROM upgrade package to your phone storage.

After that, go to Settings sections > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent. Once the upgrade is completed, you need to restart your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro phone.

How to install Android 12 beta 1 on eligible Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i and Mi 11X Pro are available for the Android 12 Developer Preview Program. If you have any one of these phones, then you can flash the latest preview build and then use it immediately to test the new features. You will get the Android 12 beta 1 installation link for Xiaomi phones here. Users are advised to opt-in to the Android 12 Beta build via the fastboot method.

The Android 12 beta ROM is available for Xiaomi users in the form of a .tgz extension. So you will require a Windows PC and phone with an unlocked bootloader. The process of downloading the Android beta version on Xiaomi phones is a bit complicated and not straightforward.

# You first need to download the MiFlash Tool on your PC, extract it, and then install it, as per a report by XDA Developers. Users will also be needed to install ADB and Fastboot drivers.

#Press the Volume Down and Power buttons at the same time to enter Fastboot mode on your phone.

#After this, connect your phone to the PC using a USB cable.

#You need to download the Fastboot ROM .tgz file, extract it and copy its path on the computer. Just note down the extract location as you will have to paste the address into MiFlash Tool.

#Run MiFlash Tool on your PC and paste the extract location in the address bar.

#Click the “Refresh” button and the MiFlash app should automatically recognize your Xiaomi phone.

#Click again on the red “Run” button to flash the ROM file to your smartphone. Once you get the green light, the ROM has been successfully installed on your. You now need to reboot your phone to use Android 12.

Android 12 beta 1 on Realme GT, Asus Zenfone 8, Oppo and more

Currently, the Android 12 beta 1 is available for only Realme GT users. The device is yet to launch in India and is currently exclusively available in China. Thankfully, the company has confirmed that Realme GT will be launched globally in May. However, the exact launch date is still unknown.

“We are extremely happy to announce that #realmeGT will be amongst the first devices to support the Android 12 Beta 1, scheduled to be launched in May, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth said on Twitter.

The same is also the case with phones from other brands. Asus is bringing the Android 12 beta program for Zenfone 8 users, but the device is yet to make its debut in India. So, users will be able to test Android 12 when it is launched in the Indian market. Devices like Oppo Find X3 Pro, Tecno Camon 17, TCL 20 Pro 5G, and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G are also not available in India, but they offer early access to Android 12 beta 1.