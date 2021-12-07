scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
MUST READ

Google Doodle Pizza Game: What’s it about and how to play it?

Here's all you need to know about the new Google Doodle Pizza game.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 7, 2021 3:23:14 pm
Google Doodle, Google Doodle Pizza Game,Check out how you can play the Google Doodle Pizza Game right now. (Image Source: Google)

Google Doodle is known to often bring interactive mini games to the Google homepage to celebrate occasions in unique ways. Today, the search giant is celebrating one of the most popular Italian dishes loved all around the world, Pizza!

Google’s latest doodle on the home page celebrates the day in 2007 when he culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

As per the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization,”the art of the Neapolitan ‘Pizzaiuolo’ is a culinary practice comprising four different phases relating to the preparation of the dough and its baking in a wood-fired oven, involving a rotatory movement by the baker.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

How to play the Google Doodle Pizza game

Google’s new in-browser game that you can enjoy right inside your browser tab is a Pizza-themed puzzle game. Players are challenged into slicing their pizza based on the order and are required to keep an eye on the toppings and number of slices, to get a better score.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Slicing the Pizza is done by clicking and dragging the mouse (or if on a phone, your finger) across the screen, ‘cutting’ the Pizza. Players decide how they cut their Pizza in order to reach the required number of slices in the available number of moves. The more accurately a Pizza is cut and the more evenly the toppings are balanced, the better players score.

To try out the game, all you need to do is visit the Google homepage on a browser of your choice. This includes mobile browsers on your smartphone as well as browsers on your Mac/PC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement