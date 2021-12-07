Google Doodle Pizza Game: What’s it about and how to play it?

Google Doodle is known to often bring interactive mini games to the Google homepage to celebrate occasions in unique ways. Today, the search giant is celebrating one of the most popular Italian dishes loved all around the world, Pizza!

Google’s latest doodle on the home page celebrates the day in 2007 when he culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

As per the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization,”the art of the Neapolitan ‘Pizzaiuolo’ is a culinary practice comprising four different phases relating to the preparation of the dough and its baking in a wood-fired oven, involving a rotatory movement by the baker.”

How to play the Google Doodle Pizza game

Google’s new in-browser game that you can enjoy right inside your browser tab is a Pizza-themed puzzle game. Players are challenged into slicing their pizza based on the order and are required to keep an eye on the toppings and number of slices, to get a better score.

Slicing the Pizza is done by clicking and dragging the mouse (or if on a phone, your finger) across the screen, ‘cutting’ the Pizza. Players decide how they cut their Pizza in order to reach the required number of slices in the available number of moves. The more accurately a Pizza is cut and the more evenly the toppings are balanced, the better players score.

To try out the game, all you need to do is visit the Google homepage on a browser of your choice. This includes mobile browsers on your smartphone as well as browsers on your Mac/PC.