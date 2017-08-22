Google Android 8.0 Oreo rolling out: Here’s how to get it right now

Search giant Google confirmed officially on Monday that Android 8.0 ‘O’ will be called Oreo, putting an end to all the speculations with regards to its name. Oreo is a well-known cookie brand owned by Nabisco, and it isn’t the first time Google partnered some brand to use the trademarked name as the name of its release. A few years ago, Google partnered Nestle to adopt the trademarked name KitKat as the name of Android 4.4. Now that we know what to call the latest version of Android, let’s delve deeper into the procedure to get it right now.

Google also released Android 8.0 Oreo final system images for select devices. Here’s the list of devices that are eligible for OTA roll out:

Nexus 5X Nexus 6P Nexus Player Pixel C Google Pixel (Review) Goole Pixel XL (Review)

Those users who’ve signed up for Android O public beta using the aforementioned devices will be eligible for OTA roll out. All they need to do, go to https://www.google.com/android/beta. It’s the Android O public beta program web page configured by Google. Sign in with the same Google account credentials used one one of the above-mentioned handsets.

Once all that’s done, you will come across a button next to your eligible device which reads “Enroll Device.” Tap the button once you agree to the terms of Google Android 8.0 Oreo beta testing and manually check for an update on your device. Do remember that such procedure usually involves a risk of data wipe.

So, it’s recommended that you should take a backup of all your data before opting for any kind of system upgrade. We opted for public beta on our Google Pixel XL. So, once the OTA was rolled out, we manually navigated to Settings > System > System updates. The Android 8.0 Oreo system updated showed up immediately to download. It’s probably the easiest way to receive the update.

If you’re among those who didn’t opt for public beta, you can manually flash the Android 8.0 Oreo system images on any of the aforementioned devices. It involves a complex procedure unlike the public beta roll out. However, once you download a system page, head on to https://developers.google.com/android/images#instructions for complete instructions on flashing the system image to your eligible device.