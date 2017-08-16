Google Allo desktop now available and here’s how to set it up

Google Allo desktop interface is finally official, allowing users to chat on a computer. If you’ve been already using the mobile app on your Android or iOS device, you must be knowing how is it different from existing IM apps. For those who may have no idea, it’s an advanced messaging app, packing all the bells and whistles of Google Assistant. This way, you can not only text your friends or relatives but also ask questions to Google and get conversational responses, similar to how you’d normally input queries on Google search and get the desired output.

When Google unveiled Allo at last year’s I/O conference, it all seemed pretty fascinating. Because it was the time when they finally managed to pack all the bells and whistles of artificial intelligence (AI) right into it and made the platform more interactive with the help of chatbots. The only bummer, Google Allo despite being a chat application was lacked cross-platform compatibility. So, it could be accessed only via smartphones. Not anymore.

With the release of a web interface, Google Allo has inched closer to be a viable competitor to WhatsApp web. So, let’s see how to get started with it:

Things to know before getting started with Allo desktop

Needless to say, Allo desktop only works on a computer, and if you have an Android phone (iOS support coming soon). Before you get started with Allo desktop, make sure you have an updated Google Chrome browser installed on your computer. As per the Allo support page, Allo desktop only works with Google Chrome. So, if you are using other browsers like Firefox, Edge, or Safari, Allo for web may not work for you.

How to use Allo on computer

Step 1: Go to https://allo.google.com/web. You will find a QR code that you need to scan from Allo app on your Android phone.

Step 2: Go to Allo for Android > Setup your account > tap the Hamburger menu at the top left > QR scanner.

Step 3: A camera interface will show up. Point your camera towards the QR code on your computer.

Step 4: Once that’s done, you will be signed in to Allo for web.

However, make sure Allo mobile app is active and your phone is connected to the internet, similar to WhatsApp web and desktop client. If you disconnect the internet on your smartphone, your phone runs out of battery, or you quit the mobile app, Allo for web will be inaccessible.

Some of the Allo feature you need to know

Allo, like any other IM app, lets you text your contacts. In case the person you are texting doesn’t have Allo installed on his/her mobile, the message may still be sent through an SMS or an app preview message. You’ll receive responses in Allo, though. It also lets users respond to messages without typing a single word thanks to smart replies. Based on how you chat frequently, Allo will suggest responses.

Additionally, you can ask Google Assistant questions or find information in a conversational format. Allo has a feature called Incognito mode wherein messages are end-to-end encrypted. You can choose if want messages to disappear after a period of time. Limiting notifications is also possible, so nobody can accidentally see the content of your messages.