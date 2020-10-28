scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Google 3D Halloween Edition: How to view wizard cat and dancing skeleton at your home

Google has integrated special 3D animals and objects into its 3D catalogue for Halloween 2020. Here's how you can click photos with them.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | October 28, 2020 5:40:24 pm
Google 3D Objects, Google 3D Animals, Google 3D, Google, Google 3D Skeleton, Google 3D Jack O Lantern, Google 3D Ghost, Google 3D Hot Dog, Google 3D Black Cat, Google 3D Wizard Cat, Google 3D Pirate Dog, Google 3D German ShephardGoogle has added three Halloween specific animals into its 3D catalogue including a Black Cat, German Shephard and Hot Dog. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Want to celebrate Halloween but stuck at home due to Covid-19? Don’t worry, Google is bringing a spiritual twist to this year’s Halloween celebration with augmented reality experiences or 3D objects in AR. The company has integrated special 3D animals and objects into its 3D catalogue, including the Black Cat, pirate dog, human skeleton and more.

Google 3D Animals

Google has added three Halloween specific animals into its 3D catalogue including a Black Cat, which shows up with a wizard hat, a German Shephard who is dressed like a pirate and a Hot Dog, where a Dachshund is dressed as an actual hot dog. To bring these up you can type in the keywords Black Cat, German Shephard and Hot Dog, and then you can tap on the “View in 3D” option. The new window will show you all other 3D characters you can pick, along with the option to “View in your space”, that will put the character into the real world along with a Halloween track. You can then take a photo or a video of the character.

Google 3D Objects

Apart from the three animals, it has also added three objects including a ghost, spooky pumpkin and a human skeleton. To bring up these 3D objects you can search for Halloween, which will bring up a 3D ghost. You can type jack-o-lantern to bring up three spooky pumpkins, which launch and rock side to side. And type, human skeleton to bring up a dancing skeleton. After you search the keyword in Google a floating card will have its information along with a button to “View in 3D”, when you press that the object will come up in a 3D representation. You can then tap on the “View in your space” option, to put the object into your surroundings.

Note: Google 3D animals and objects are available on most Android and iOS devices. To use the feature the user just needs to search the right terms inside of the Google app or the mobile browser.

