Wondering if it is possible to send emails with an expiration date? Yes, it is possible and takes only a few minutes to set an expiry date to the emails. Google offers a confidential mode in Gmail, which lets you add an expiration date. Gmail users also get the option to stop the recipient from viewing the email before the expiration date.

Do note that the expiring emails won’t disappear on the sender’s end and they will find it in the “Sent” folder. The sender will have to manually delete the expiring email if an individual doesn’t want it to exists. You can send messages and attachments confidentially on Gmail via both mobile and computer. After setting the expiry date, the recipient won’t have the option to forward, copy, print or download the email. You just need to follow a few simple steps to set an expiry date to your emails.

Gmail: How to send emails with an expiration date

Step 1: Open Gmail on your mobile phone > tap Compose > three-dotted icon > Confidential mode. On a computer, go to Gmail and click on Compose. In the bottom right corner of the window, you need to click on the “Turn on confidential mode.”

Step 2: Now, you can set an expiration date to 1 day or 1 week or 1 month. There are other options as well. But, you cannot set an expiry date on an hourly basis.

Step 3: You also need to select a passcode. If a user selects “No SMS passcode,” recipients using the Gmail app will be able to open the email directly and won’t be required to enter any passcode. Note that those who don’t use Gmail will get emailed a passcode.

If you are choosing “SMS passcode,” recipients will get a passcode by text message. Gmail users just need to make sure that they enter the recipient’s phone number, not their own. Once done, just click on Save. You can then send the email.

Gmail: How to remove access early of the email

Google gives you the option to stop your recipient from viewing the email before the expiration date. There are times when you send an email with wrong keywords or information. This is when the feature will help save you from embarrassment. Read on to know the steps to remove access early after setting an expiration date for an email.

Step 1: Open Gmail on your device and visit the Sent folder.

Step 2: Open the confidential email and click on Remove access.