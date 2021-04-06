Gmail gets tabs for Mail, Chat, Meet, and Rooms: All you need to know

Gmail now offers you direct access to Google Chat and Google Rooms. Google doesn’t want you to open different apps to use its services, so the search giant has integrated them into Gmail. So, if your Gmail is open, then you don’t need to close it to use the Google Chats app as it will be available in Gmail. Users now get access to four tabs, including ‘Mail,’ ‘Chat,’ ‘Rooms,’ and ‘Meet.’

Google Chat vs Rooms vs Meet: What is the difference?

In the Mail’s section, you will be able to check all your emails. The second one is self-explanatory. It means that you can use ‘Chats’ to chat with any individual. Google ‘Meet’ can be used for hosting meetings or video calls.

You can create ‘Rooms’ if you want to share or discuss something with multiple people. In this section, Google displays all the chats that are available on Google’s Hangouts app, which will soon become defunct. Last year, Google announced that Hangouts would be replaced by Google Chat and this service will be available for free. The software giant also noted that it would automatically transfer Hangouts conversations and other data to Google Chats app.

Are the new Google Chat, Rooms, Meet tabs available for Android, iOS users?

The new tabs are available for both Android and Web users. At the moment, there is no information on when iOS users will get this feature. The new update is not available by default, so you will have to enable the “early access” option from Settings. Here’s how you can access all the new tabs in Gmail. Note that you can switch back to the original version any time you want.

Gmail on Android: How to access Google Chat, Rooms, Meet tabs?

Step 1: Open Gmail on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to Settings by tapping on the hamburger option located on the left corner of the app.

Step 3: Scroll down to the ‘General’ section and tap on ‘Chat (Early Access).’ Note: If you have multiple Gmail ids, then you have to tap on any one Gmail id after reaching the Settings section.

Step 4: Tap again on the ‘Try It’ option to get access to all the four tabs in the Gmail app.

Gmail Web version: How to access Google Chat, Rooms, Meet tabs?

Gmail doesn’t automatically add the Google Chat, Google Rooms, and Google Meet tabs. So, you will have to manually change that in the settings section. Here’s how you can access the mentioned apps in the web version of Gmail.

Step 1: Go to https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#settings/chat website

Step 2: Once you open the mentioned site, all you need to do is tap on “Google Chat (Early Access)” and confirm the pop-up box. The latter displays a text saying “Enabling Google Chat lets you give the new experience and features a try. You may experience bugs and other issues. You can switch back to your old chat setting at any time.”

Step 3: After confirming this, click on the ‘Save Changes’ button.