Gionee M7 Power camera samples, photo gallery and initial observations

Selfie phones are on a roll, and we get to see a lot of them these days. Recently, Xiaomi jumped right into the battle for selfies with Redmi Y1 (and Y1 Lite). Oppo did the same as well with its recently unveiled Oppo F5. Another trend that brands are latching on to these days is a bezel-less screen, or should I put it simply as nearly bezel-less because I can still see the bezels (however slim) with my naked eyes. Ever since selfies and bezel-less trends have become mainstream in the smartphone business, brands seem to have forgotten to show some love for big batteries. No, I’m not talking about flagship devices.

Gionee is due to release a new handset dubbed Gionee M7 Power. As the name suggests, the key highlight of the handset is a big 5,000mAh battery that apparently packs a little too much fuel. I got a chance to play with Gionee M7 Power for ample amount of time. So based on what I’ve managed to find out so far, here are my initial observations about the device:

Gionee M7 Power design and build

I’d like to start by talking about the design and build because that’s something I found pretty unique about this smartphone. It comes in multiple colour options like Gold, Black and Dark Blue. I got a Dark Blue variant during my testing, which flaunts a laser-drilled (textured) finish on the rear and feels somewhat ticklish to hold. The handset is made up of plastic that leaves plenty of room to complain about smudges and fingerprints. I found it to be bulky for one-handed use. The handset measures 8.6mm in thickness and weighs 187g, which is acceptable for phones having such a huge battery under the hood. Up top, there’s an IR blaster to control your TV or AC, whereas the bottom houses a 3.5mm headphone jack, primary microphone, microUSB 2.0 port and speakers grill. The volume control, power button and SIM tray can be found on either side of the handset. The fingerprint scanner is now on the rear, unlike Gionee A1 lineup.

Gionee M7 Power display

Gionee M7 Power has 1,440 x 720 pixels stretched across a 6-inch display, resulting in 268 pixels packed into every inch. It also features a 2.5D curved glass layer on top. However, it has no Gorilla glass protection up front. The display also lacks an oleophobic coating, which is kind of a deal breaker for me. The screen ends up being receptive to smudges and fingerprints way too much. What I liked about the display is its sunlight legibility. The screen appears bright enough and may not put users in discomfort while using it under direct sunlight. Although there are no fancy features when it comes to display, it lets users configure adaptive brightness and backlight. The 18:9 screen makes room for some extra real estate by reducing the size of bezels, letting users enjoy more content.

Gionee M7 Power camera

Gionee M7 Power packs a 13-megapixel main camera with autofocus and LED flash. I clicked some pictures in both indoor and outdoor conditions. End results seemed pretty dull and focusing wasn’t as quick as you come to expect from phones these days, especially with indoor shots. Colours were less saturated unless captured in abnormally bright lighting conditions. The main camera supports 4K video recording, which is commendable. Up front, there’s a 8-megapixel secondary shooter for selfies and video calls. The selfie experience was somewhat better and indoor selfies were decent enough. However, keep in mind that these are initial observations. So I’d like to reserve my opinions until I run both the cameras through our in-depth tests. You can check my camera samples below.

Gionee M7 Power camera samples

Gionee M7 Power Software, Performance

Gionee M7 Power runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with the company’s Amigo UI on top. Although the software is pretty clean, it’s nowhere close to the stock Android experience. Needless to say, it lacks an app drawer, so searching for installed apps is expected to be messy. I feel the number of preinstalled apps should have been reduced to some extent. Internally, there’s 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, out of which around 10GB is already consumed by the OS and pre-installed apps. Powering the handset is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. Casual games run fine, however, it isn’t ideally suited for playing graphic-intensive games like Asphalt 8 and Dead Trigger 2. Multitasking was fine and there was no noticeable lag whatsoever.

That’s it for now. I’m looking forward to using the device for a longer period of time to come up with a concrete conclusion with regards to its working, overall performance and of course, it’s battery backup.

Gionee M7 Power Photo Gallery