How to get a new SIM card from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone delivered at your doorstep

Most of us are currently locked inside of our homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During this time if you wanted to get a new SIM card connection for yourself, which might be due to poor network service of your current provider in your locality or any other reason, it was not possible. However, in the third extension of the lockdown period, the Indian government has introduced some relaxations for people living in Green and Orange zones.

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have now started delivering SIM cards directly to a consumers home. Keep in mind that these companies can currently only deliver a SIM card to you, if you are located in a Green or an Orange zone. Below is the process to request a new SIM card from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone:

Reliance Jio

* Head over to Reliance Jio’s official website and tap on the SIM delivery option located on the top navigation bar.

* Now enter your full name and your current phone number, and click ‘Generate OTP’.

* Now enter the OTP and tap ‘Verify OTP’.

* After the OTP is verified you will be asked if you want to port an existing number on to the network or do you want to get a new number. Select the apt option.

* Now select, what kind of SIM do you want: Postpaid or prepaid.

* Select the plan you want to activate.

* Enter your address and select a delivery slot.

* A Jio representative will deliver the SIM card to your home at the selected time and date and will verify your documents.

* You will need to pay the money for the plan chosen to the Jio representative, the home delivery is free of cost.

Airtel

* Head over to airtel.in, hover on ‘Prepaid’ and then click on ‘New Prepaid SIM’.

* Select an FRC (First Recharge Coupon) plan and enter your details. Along with the option, if you want to port a number or get a new connection.

* Click submit and you are done.

* An Airtel representative will get in touch with you to schedule a time and date to deliver the SIM card.

* Status of your request can be tracked via the Airtel Thanks app.

* Unlike Jio and Vodafone, Airtel requires the customer to pay an additional Rs 100 to the representative for delivering the SIM card.

Vodafone

* Visit the company’s official website.

* Hover on the new connection option and choose the type of connection you want (Prepaid, Postpaid or MNP)

* Select the plan you want to opt in to.

* Now enter all the details and press submit.

* A representative will then call you and set up an appointment to deliver the SIM and to check the required documents.

