2019 General Election results: Here’s how to follow on Indian Express

Election Results 2019 India Date: The 2019 General elections took place in India from April 11 to May 19 in seven phases for the 17th Lok Sabha. Now that the process is over, the counting and result declaration will be conducted on May 23, which is tomorrow. This time’s general election has seen one of the highest turnouts in the history of Indian general elections with over 67 per cent appearing to cast their votes.

During all the seven phases, indianexpress.com has reported every major happening and kept its readers up to date. Now the culmination on head and here’s how you can follow everything that happens during the counting and result declaration on indianexpress.com.

Full list of constituencies

We have created a list of all the constituencies, which you can check here. On this page, you will be able to see a map of how the general elections have turned out. Along with the names of all the constituencies, you can see how they are performing as of now and what has been the past trend. The page will be updated with election statistics every minute.

To follow constituency wise results you can visit our constituency result tracker here. This page will be updated by the minute as and when the result for any constituency is announced.

BBC India LIVE video

We have partnered with BBC India to stream their India election coverage live on our website. The stream will go live tomorrow morning on indianexpress.com. There will be no charges for you to stream the coverage live on your devices. However, watching the coverage will consume data.

LIVE coverage

We will also be running a live blog for elections on our website, which will go live in the morning and will run till after the result is declared. There you will be able to get up to date news on what’s happening. You will also be able to get analysis on the elections there. We will at the same time be posting real-time updates for everything that is happening. You can follow all the real-time updates on our official Facebook Page and Twitter handle.

LIVE interactive map

A live interactive map will also be setup, which will keep getting updated as and when the Election Commission announces the result for each Indian constituency.

Pick your cabinet game

Lastly, we have also set up an interactive game for you to have some fun. You can play the pick your cabinet game here. In the game, you will have to select a party and a minister for each Lok Sabha post. After you have made your cabinet you can then share it on your social media platforms directly from the site.