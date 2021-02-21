Mi 10i 5G to Poco X3: Five gaming smartphones you can buy under Rs 25,000

There has been a massive increase in the number of mobile gamers in the past few years, especially in India. During the pandemic, people played more online gamers than ever as they mostly stayed at home to avoid the risk of contracting the virus. While many resorted to casual gaming, some tried playing First Person Shooter (FPS) games, battle royale games and other strategy-based gamers on their smartphones. This also played a part in the increase in demand for phones that can handle gaming as well.

While most people cannot afford to buy flagship smartphones, mobile phone companies and chip makers have focused more on mid-range phones to provide a better gaming experience. If you are looking to buy a gaming smartphone below Rs 25,000, here are a few options you should consider.

Poco X3

Poco X3 is one of the most exciting budget gaming phones launched last year. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB. For someone who’s low on budget, it has unique features like liquid cooling technology so that the phone does not heat up while prolonged hours of gaming. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate which make for a good gaming experience. The refresh rate this high is rare at this price point. The mid-range device comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 33W quick charge and dual stereo speakers. The only downside is its bulkiness as it weighs 225 grams which can be a problem for some users.

In the camera department, it has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera. In the front, it has a 20MP snapper placed inside a tiny cutout. The price of the Poco X3 starts at Rs 16,999 going up to Rs 19,999. It is advised for gamers to go for the higher RAM variant.

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G was the first phone to come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor which supports 5G connectivity. Launched in November 2020, Moto G 5G comes with a 6.7-inch LTPS display with Full HD+ resolution. There is only one variant of this smartphone which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary camera. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging. The downside to Moto G 5G is the absence of a higher refresh rate and chunky bezels on top and bottom. The only variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 20,999.

Mi 10i 5G

Mi 10i was Xiaomi’s first launch of the year. The mid-range 5G-enabled smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate is obviously a major advantage for gamers and the display is HDR 10+ compliant which makes it a good device for content consumption as well. It is another on the list to be powered by Snapdragon 750G processor. The 5G-enabled processor is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB. In our review of Mi 10i 5G, we found that the device handles games well. It is backed by a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. In addition, the phone has an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance and comes with dual stereo speakers.

The major add-on in this device is its camera capabilities. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main camera which produces excellent results, especially considering the price segment. The device launched at a starting price of Rs 21,990 for its base variant but goes up to Rs 23,990.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is the latest phone on the list. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9825 processor which is the same processor used on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. The processor may be old but it is capable of handling games easily considering it was on the company’s flagship devices. The absence of a high refresh rate hurts the Galaxy F62 but it scores well on other aspects. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED Plus display. It is powered by a massive 7,000 mAh battery which is enough for long gaming sessions. The largest battery on the list supports 25W fast-charging.

In the camera department, it has a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP primary camera. The front snapper on the phone is 32MP. The phone is available in two configurations with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively.

Realme X7

Realme X7 is another 5G-enabled phone on the list but it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The liquid cooling technology is available on the device too which is an add-on for gamers. It has the smallest display of the lot even though it is ample for gaming. It sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate but has a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is backed by a 4,310 mAh battery which is also the smallest of all, But, it can be charged quickly using the 50W SuperDart fast-charging technology which is the fastest on the list. It features dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res certification.

One of the most unique features is its design as it is 8.1mm in thickness and weighs just 176 grams. On the back, it has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP camera and a 16MP camera on the front. It comes in two variants with 6GB+128 and 8GB+128GB configurations priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively. Buyers considering Realme X7 can also wait for the Narzo 30 Pro launching on February 24 as it will sport a higher refresh rate.