Full HD 43-inch TV under Rs 30,000 from Samsung, Mi, TCL, and more

The television space in India is highly competitive and now brands like OnePlus, Redmi are speculated to launch their TV sets soon. Chinese player Honor is looking to bring its televisions to India soon. Thanks to the growing competition, TVs have become cheaper and these days one can buy a large 43-inch Full HD TV for under Rs 30,000.

Xiaomi’s is among the cheapest options to consider as its Mi LED TV 4A Pro is available for Rs 21,999. Similar TV sets from Vu, TCL, Samsung, BPL, and more brands can be bought as well. For those planning to buy an affordable large screen TV of 43-inch and Full HD resolution under Rs 30,000, here are the top five options:

Samsung UA43N5010ARXXL (2019 model) with Fire TV Stick at Rs 29,999

Price: 29,999

Samsung’s 43-inch Full HD TV is listed on Amazon with a limited period offer of free FireTV stick at Rs 29,999. The TV has a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and refresh rate of 60 hertz. It sports a 20W speaker for sound output and has two HDMI ports as well as two USB ports.

The TV has a slim design and is only 7.7 cm thin. In addition to one year of comprehensive warranty, users can also avail one year warranty on panel by Samsung.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro with Android

Price: Rs 21,999

The 43-inch Full HD TV by Xiaomi can be bought for a price of Rs 21,999 on Amazon and Flipkart. This is an Android TV and runs PatchWall operating system, which gives users get access to content from players like Eros Now, Hungama Play, etc. Other features include access to built-in Chromecast, which allows for casting apps directly from a phone to TV over WiFi, Google Voice Search, Google Play store, and YouTube.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The refresh rate is the standard 60Hz and speaker output of 20W. It features three HDMI and USB ports. The warranty on the TV is one year plus an extra one year warranty for the panel.

TCL P65 Series Full HD LED Smart TV (43S6500)

Price: Rs 24,211

TCL 43S6500 is a 43-inch Full HD TV that was launched last year as a part of the company’s P65 series. It is Android-based and supports apps like YouTube, Hotstar, Netflix, etc. It is listed on Flipkart for Rs 24,411 and comes with three years warranty. TCL 43S6500 TV also has two speakers and 20W watt sound output. It gets two HDMI ports and one USB port.

Vu Full HD LED Smart TV (43D6575)

Price: 24,499

Vu’s 43-inch Full HD TV is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 24,999. The Linux-based TV runs PremiumSmart operating system and supports Youtube app, while Netflix and Hotstar are not supported. The TV comes with one year of domestic warranty by Vu.

Vu 43D6575 TV comes with 20W output speaker with Dolby Digital sound. The screen resolution has 1920 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 60 Hz. It offers three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The remote comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube. Screen mirroring from smartphone or tablet via WiFi is supported as well.

BPL Full HD LED TV (BPL109F2010J)

Price: 21,990

BPL’s 43-inch Full HD TV can be bought from Amazon for Rs 21,990. The TV has standard specifications such as Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and refresh rate of 60 hertz. It comes with one year warranty from BPL. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports and two USB ports and one VGA port. The built-in speaker offer 16 watts output. However, this is not a smart TV.