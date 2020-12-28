From OnePlus Nord to Poco X3: 5 best phones of 2020 under Rs 25,000

This year, smartphone brands focused on offering phones with high refresh rate displays, massive 6,000mAh batteries, punch-hole displays, and powerful hardware. The trend of having more than three cameras is still going on. While we didn’t see many 5G phones in the mid-range segment, the brands did show off their 5G devices in the premium smartphone category.

Here’s take a look at the five best phones of 2020 under Rs 25,000.

OnePlus Nord

Under Rs 25,000, the OnePlus Nord is one of the best phones of 2020. It was the first device to support 5G in the mid-range segment. The device offers powerful performance with Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC. One of the key USPs of OnePlus phones is OxygenOS, which offers one of the best Android experiences. While the cameras might not be as great as expected, you do get decent photos for Instagram. The company didn’t compromise in the design department and you get a premium-looking glass back design. To recap, the OnePlus Nord packs a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel, 30W charger, a 4,115mAh battery, and more.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is an all-rounder phone. With the Redmi Note series, you usually get the best of everything at a reasonable price. The device offers one of the best cameras in its segment and can handle day-to-day performance and heavy titles quite easily. Keeping the competition in mind, Xiaomi even offered a 33W fast charger in the box to help quickly power up the 5,020mAh battery. While the device doesn’t have an AMOLED or high refresh rate panel, it does offer a good enough 6.67-inch FHD+ display. The only issue with Xiaomi phones is you don’t get the latest Android OS on time.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is one of the best extraordinary phones offered by Realme in 2020. It is a great budget phone that offers all the trendy features at a fraction of the cost. With features like its 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 4,500mAh battery with a 65W charger, 48MP quad rear camera setup, and the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Realme made rival phones look bad in most areas. The device packs powerful hardware and one won’t be disappointed after buying the handset.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 is yet another best 2020 phone for offering the best of everything. You get a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is the only device in its segment to offer stereo speakers and a 120Hz display. The Poco X3 might be a little heavy, the device has a great display and powerful enough hardware. Poco offers a lot of photography features to gives users, which you will not find on phones like Realme or Samsung. Yes, there is no AMOLED panel, but the company focused on offering those features that will give users a better experience.

Vivo V20

The Vivo V20 deserves to be in the best 2020 phones list as the device serves its purpose very well. It is the best selfie camera smartphone under Rs 25,000 price segment. If you like to take a lot of selfies or make videos using the front camera, then this device is for you. The back camera setup will also offer you good shots in comparison to phones like OnePlus Nord.