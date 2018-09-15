From Boomerang to Outlook, here are the top alternatives for ‘Inbox by Gmail’

For those not so well-versed with ‘Inbox by Gmail’, it offers a bunch of interesting features like snooze emails, reminders, bundles, quick search and more. For those not so well-versed with ‘Inbox by Gmail’, it offers a bunch of interesting features like snooze emails, reminders, bundles, quick search and more.

In what could be a disappointing news for many, Google has decided to bid adieu to its Inbox by Gmail initiative three years after they rolled it out officially to the masses. And there are ample reasons why it's heartbreaking. Gmail by Inbox reached '10 million users' milestone, and it goes to show 'Inbox' is immensely popular among the loyalists who prefer modern user interface, bundles and everything important that users would want to see. For those not so well-versed with 'Inbox by Gmail', it offers a bunch of interesting features like snooze emails, reminders, bundles, quick search and more. Right now, we can only think of a handful of services that come somewhat close to what 'Inbox by Gmail' has to offer. Let's take a look!

Spark

Available to download for Mac and iOS users, Spark is an email client that offers similar features such as Smart Inbox. It shows users what’s important. It also lets users find emails instantly, courtesy of ‘Smart Search’ feature. Users can customise swipes and snooze emails as per their requirement. Users can also schedule emails to be sent at a later time or date, and get reminders to follow-up on important emails.

Although Spark is a great ‘Inbox’ alternative, it offers paid subscription as well, unlike ‘Inbox.’ Upgrading to its premium membership lets users discuss emails with your teammates on private team comments feature. Users can share drafts to compose emails together with your colleagues in real time.

Boomerang

Boomerang is an add-on for Gmail to provide users with some of the smart features they will miss once Google pulls the plug on ‘Inbox.’ But hey, it’s also available for Outlook. After adding it to your Gmail, you can schedule emails to be sent later, get reminded to follow-up and more. But what I find interesting the most is its feature called ‘Respondable,’ which offers real-time prompts whether emails they are about to send are likely to receive a response based on various factors. What’s more, users can also pause their inbox to prevent emails from coming in at a particular time. Boomerang is available for Android, iOS and web.

Polymail

With the help of Polymail, users can form teams and collaborate in order to boost productivity. Users can share and receive inline comments and mentions on emails in real time. Email can be shared with the help of a shareable web link. Polymail can further integrate services like Slack and Salesforce. It also offers insights into your team’s activity and let users view, search and filter your activity feed. You can also clean up your inbox using one-click unsubscribe option. Polymail is available to download for iOS and Mac users. However, it will soon be available for Android and Windows users.

Focused Inbox for Outlook

Similar to Inbox by Gmail, Microsoft has ‘Focused Inbox’ for Outlook up its sleeves. What it does is separate your Outlook inbox into two tabs: Focused and other. Most important emails are sorted in the Focused tab while rest of the emails remain accessible on the Other tab. This way, you can determine what email conversations are more important and require your attention on priority.

