Friendship Day 2021 wishes: How to find and send best stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp

Friendship Day is on August 1, which is tomorrow. So, you might be planning to send some stickers, GIFs, or upload some photos with filters on Instagram, Snapchat and WhatsApp. Well, you don’t need to spend a lot of time finding good WhatsApp stickers for sending Friendship Day 2021 wishes. We have done that for you. We have also mentioned how you can find and send GIFs or filters to your friends. So, keep reading to know more.

Friendship Day 2021: How to find and send best stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and download “Friendship Day Sticker for WhatsApp” app. You can also see the app’s icon in the above image.

Step 2: Open the app and tap on the “Enter” button. If you want to send Friendship Day stickers, then tap on it. The app also offers Friendship Day quotes, but the app doesn’t let you send or download them. You can at least send stickers.

Step 3: After tapping on the “Friendship Day stickers” button, tap again on “Add to WhatsApp.” You will again be asked to tap on the “Add” button. Once done, all the stickers will be added to WhatsApp.

This app only has one sticker pack and it doesn’t let you check all the stickers before adding them to WhatsApp. So, you first need to them add to WhatsApp and then check stickers on the messaging app.

Step 4: Now all you need to do is open the Stickers section on WhatsApp. Here, you will find all the Friendship Day stickers, that are much better than the ones we saw on some of the apps on Google Play Store.

Friendship Day 2021 on WhatsApp: How to find and send best GIFs

GIFs are always better than sending stickers and express emotions in a better way. WhatsApp already offers you a GIFs tab in the emoji section. You can find your desired GIFs there. If you feel like the options are not that great, then you can visit Gifer.com. This site lets you download any GIF and doesn’t force you to send just links to the GIFs you select.

How to send Friendship Day filters on Snapchat and Instagram

As of now, both Snapchat and Instagram are not offering very interesting filters. There are a few filters that one can try. Snapchat has added new Lenses for people who want to celebrate Friendship Day. The new filters let users share virtual hugs, fun moments, and other expressions with their friends on the platform.

Users can simply search for Friendship Day filters in the Lense section or scan the ‘Snap’ code seen in the picture below with their Snapchat camera app to access the Lenses. The new Lenses can be unlocked for a limited period of time, ranging from 24 hours to 48 hours. The Lenses allow for different kinds of games to be played using the camera.

Instagram users can also browse for the Friendship Day filters in the Effects section. For this, all you need to do this open Instagram, swipe right, and then swipe left until you find the “Browse Effects” section. Tap on it and search for Friendship Day filters.