Friendship Day 2021 deals: Discounts on OnePlus 9, Mi 11X 5G, and more

Friendship Day is just around the corner and brands are offering discounts on some of their devices. The OnePlus 9 Pro is available with an instant discount of Rs 3,000, but this offer is only valid on HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and retail stores. The device was launched for Rs 64,999. Amazon is also giving up to 19,550 discount on the exchange of your old phone.

The same bank offer is also available on the standard OnePlus 9 device. It is priced at Rs 49,999 and interested customers can also avail up to Rs 17,550 discount on exchange. The official website of OnePlus is running up to Rs 50,000 exchange program and is also giving an additional exchange bonus. Furthermore, there is a Rs 2,000 discount on the OnePlus 9R if the payment is done using HDFC bank cards.

The OnePlus Nord 2 buyers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 as well as no-cost EMI options. Users who purchase this mid-range phone via OnePlus.in or the OnePlus store app will be eligible to receive the OnePlus Band at Rs 1,499, as per the company. This offer is valid from open sales date to 31st July 2021.

The Mi 11X 5G smartphone is available for Rs 29,999, which is the same old price, but Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI bank credit card. Customers also get up to Rs 13,000 off with Mi Exchange. On the purchase of the Xiaomi Mi 11X, one will also get free Times Prime Membership worth up to Rs 60,000, as per Mi.com.

There is also a discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S smartphone. Mi.com is offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount with HDFC bank credit cards. You also get up to Rs 10,000 with Mi Exchange. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active is listed with up to Rs 750 discount offer, which is applicable on HDFC bank credit cards. It is currently selling for Rs 9,999.

Amazon is still selling the Mi Band 5 for Rs 2,299. On the official website of Xiaomi, this wearable is listed for Rs 2,499. So, if you are planning to buy a fitness wearable, then you should buy via Amazon.