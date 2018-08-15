Freedom from budget: Best flagship smartphones to buy in India in August 2018

This Independence Day, let’s free our mind from budget constraints and look at the best flagship smartphones we can buy in India from Apple iPhone X to OnePlus 6 This Independence Day, let’s free our mind from budget constraints and look at the best flagship smartphones we can buy in India from Apple iPhone X to OnePlus 6

It is a well-known fact that the Indian smartphone industry is dominated by affordable, budget smartphones, courtesy of an aggressive pricing strategy employed by certain Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo etc. In fact, we have discussed quite a few smartphones in the past that fall under various budget and mid-range price segments. Although the price factor has tremendous importance when it comes to decision-making, it is not a be all and end all for smartphone buyers.

People also consider other factors like processing hardware, design, brand and much more while buying a new smartphone, and all of that costs a certain amount of premium that they need to bear. This Independence Day, let’s free our mind from budget constraints and look at the best flagship smartphones we can buy in India this August. Here’s the list:

Apple iPhone X

Apple ’s 10th-anniversary special iPhone X came in with a great set of technological innovations that keep laying down the ground rules for Android smartphones makers

Apple could be on the verge of refreshing its iPhone lineup in the coming weeks. But one of the best, feature-packed flagship phones you can spend your hard-earned money on has to be the Apple iPhone X. Apple’s 10th-anniversary special iPhone X came in with a great set of technological innovations that keep laying down the ground rules for Android smartphones makers these days, helping them adopt new trends and future directions. Yes, I am talking about the notch, all-glass design, premiumness, security features and much more. Read our Apple iPhone X review to know more about the device.

Apple iPhone X price in India: Rs 89,999 for 64GB variant and Rs 1,01,999 for 256GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Keeping Apple iPhone X-style notch at bay, Samsung Galaxy S9+ is one of the flagship S-series smartphones this year. Sure, Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 9 in India soon. But until then, the Galaxy S9+ happens to be their best high-end flagship smartphones you can buy this month.

Some of its key highlights include its QHD infinity display, low-light photography and variable aperture camera technology. It also features super slow-motion mode and premium design. AR Emoji feature gives a personalised touched to the whole user experience. Read our Samsung Galaxy S9+ review to know more about the device.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ price in India: Rs 58,500 for 64GB variant, Rs 64,900 for 128GB variant and Rs 72,000 for 256GB variant.

Huawei P20 Pro

Not all smartphones, be it affordable or flagship ones, could get rid of the iPhone X-style notch, and Huawei P20 Pro happens to be one of the many smartphones to feature the “iconic” notched display. But Huawei perhaps knew that a notch alone will not be enough to market the P20 Pro due to many other similar-looking smartphones selling much cheaper. That could be one of the many reasons for Huawei to shift its focus more towards the design and camera.

Huawei P20 Pro flaunts a gradient design on the back that certainly stands out. But more than anything else, a unique selling point of the P20 Pro is its 40MP+20MP+8MP triple-camera system by Leica. Like most of the smartphones these days, Huawei P20 Pro bets big on artificial intelligence features. Read our Huawei P20 Pro review to know more about the device.

Huawei P20 Pro price in India: Rs 64,990

Vivo Nex

Very few flagship smartphones these days look to deviate from the design trends set by Apple. Vivo Nex is one of the exceptions. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo announced the Vivo Nex last month. One thing that stands out has to be a pop-up selfie camera. Vivo Nex has a retractable selfie camera that pops up from the top and goes back in when not in use, which is great.

The reason why I called it great is because the camera mechanism allows Vivo to forego the notch on the screen that generally hosts the front camera. It also means room for an actual full-view display with minimum bezels. Vivo Nex also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader, similar to Vivo X21. Read our Vivo Nex review to know more about the device.

Vivo Nex price in India: Rs 44,990

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 is perhaps the best flagship smartphone one can buy at an affordable price tag like never before. And yes, it has a notched display to spice up OnePlus’ design philosophy. Apart from all the bells and whistles surrounding the latest processing hardware, it features a glass-back design. The company claims the OnePlus 6 to be a rain-proof device without revealing its exact IP specification of water resistance. But the device is loaded with too many goodies for a reasonable price to not take notice. Read our OnePlus 6 review to know more about the device.

OnePlus 6 price in India: Rs 34999 for 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Rs 43,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Honor 10

Following in the footsteps of Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the Honor 10 in India with a somewhat similar design. The Honor 10 also features an all-glass astounding design that stands out. And there are a few areas where it does one better than the popular OnePlus 6 including compact and premium design, low-light photography, battery life and value for money. Read our Honor 10 review to know more about the device.

Honor 10 price in India: Rs 32,999

