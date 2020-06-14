Here are 5 free video calling apps you can try out

Free video calling apps. (Representational Image by Anastasia Gepp from Pixabay) Free video calling apps. (Representational Image by Anastasia Gepp from Pixabay)

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, most of us are relying on video calling apps to connect with our friends and family. While the advanced video conferencing solutions come with a price tag, if you just want to chat or catch up with your loved ones, there are a number of apps that allow you to make video calls free of charge.

We have already compiled a list of video calling apps that you can use for office calls such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. Here, we are listing down apps that offer simple to use interface to make video calls using your smartphone.

WhatsApp

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there with over 2 billion users worldwide. If you are on the platform, there is a high probability that the person you want to have a video call with is also using WhatsApp. Making a video call using WhatsApp is as simple as using the dialer on the phone. Just open the contact you want to call and tap on the video call button. The platform also allows you to make group video calls with up to eight participants.

Signal

Signal app is available for both Android and iOS platforms. It works similar to the WhatsApp and offers video calling facility along with chatting. To make a video call, you just need to tap on a contact and then tap on the video call icon. The call quality is quite good and the app also allows you to access SMS as well.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is another free to use application from Facebook that allows you to make video calls. Just open the app, tap on a contact you want to call, and tap on the video call icon. The platform also offers group video calling feature where you can invite up to 50 people to join the call.

Google Duo

Google Duo is also good for making video calls. It is available for both Android and iOS. You can make a video call or group video call like the rest of the video calling apps mentioned above but it has two advantages over the rest. Google Duo allows you to leave a video message if the other person is not available to pick up the call and the other notable feature is the “Knock Knock” that lets you see a live video preview of the caller before you attend a call.

Skype

If we are talking about video calling apps, then it makes sense to mention Skype. The platform has been around for too long and offers video calling and group video calling functionality over at iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and more. You need to add contacts using their ID and make calls like usual. The web interface doesn’t look so good but the mobile app experience is solid.

