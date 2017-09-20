How to get Hotstar premium account free for one month

Hotstar is a popular video streaming app that allows users stream different shows and movies on-the-go. Although users can watch free TV shows and movies online using Hotstar, few shows and movies are limited to premium account holders who pay for the service. However, it’s possible for free users to get Hotstar premium account for a month.

In case you want access Hotstar premium movies and TV shows without paying for the Premium account, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Go to Hotstar website and hit the option ‘Go Premium.’ There you’ll see an option Sign Up to Start Your Free Month. You can either sign up for the Hotstar account using Facebook or by adding manually adding details like login credentials.

Step 2: Add your first name, last name, debit/credit card number, the name of the cardholder, CVV, and expiry. Select the plan and that’s it. Now your account will be eligible for a one-month free trial.

Hotstar has made it clear on its website that all new subscribers are eligible for a free trial of one month. All users need to do is to provide with your payment details to authorise their free trial. As part of the procedure, Hotstar may charge for a token transaction to your selected payment method to authorise the transaction.

You need not worry because Hotstar will refund you that amount to you in 7-10 days once your payment method is verified and authorised. Hotstar also allows users cancel their subscription anytime during the free trial continue enjoying premium content until your free trial expires.

What if you do not cancel your subscription during your free trial?

If you choose not to cancel your subscription during your free trial, the billing period kicks off the day after your free trial ends. In case you’ve paid in advance using a debit card, you’ll get the full refund upon cancellation. If you’ve paid using Paytm wallet, the full refund will be initiated within 7 days.

Note: You are eligible for only one trial per account. Also, if you choose the same payment method on multiple accounts, only the first account will be allowed for a one-month free Hotstar premium trial.