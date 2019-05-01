Fortnite on Redmi Note 7 Pro: Four other affordable phones where you can play this

Xiaomi recently started working with Epic Games to get its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone certified for the popular battle royale game Fortnite. Epic Games was quite fast at resolving the issue and within a few days has certified the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset for Fortnite. Now with the MIUI 10.2.10.0 update, which is being delivered to all Redmi Note 7 Pro users, the device supports Fortnite.

The reason behind Redmi Note 7 Pro not launching with Fortnite support was that the Snapdragon 675 processor is relatively new and is yet to launch in the US. Given that the main demographic for Fortnite is the US, so Epic Games wasn’t able to certify the chipset, according to Xiaomi. Here’s a list of four other affordable smartphones that you can currently play Fortnite on.

Realme 3 Pro

This whole issue of getting Fortnite support on the Redmi Note 7 Pro started after Realme Mobile’s CEO, Madhav Sheth started pointing out that the Xiaomi device did not have Fortnite support on Twitter. Sheth claimed that the Realme 3 Pro was the first smartphone in this price range to support Fortnite. Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Realme 3 Pro sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

Honor Play

Honor Play was one of the first smartphones to get Fortnite support when the game launched for Android globally. The device initially came with a starting price of Rs 19,999, but since then has seen many price cuts and is currently available at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM variant.

Honor Play features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a notch on top. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with Mali-G72 GPU. The phone offers two RAM options- 4GB and 6GB RAM paired with 64GB onboard storage. It runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

Poco F1

Poco F1 is one of the cheapest smartphones you can currently purchase that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. This makes it the most powerful smartphone on this list. I have tried playing the game on this smartphone, and it works perfectly fine with no lag, frame drops or stutters.

Poco F1 starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Kevlar armoured edition variants cost Rs 1,000 more than the normal editions.

Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage.

LG V30+

LG V30+ was the company’s flagship two generations ago, however, this doesn’t mean that the device does not perform well. It still has better specifications than most of the mid-range smartphones and also performs better than most. The device comes with Bang & Olufson audio, which means that the sound experience while playing Fortnite will be at the next level with you being able to hear each and every detail. It is also the most premium looking smartphone on this list. The LG V30+ is currently available on Amazon at Rs 24,999.

LG V30+ features a 6-inch 18:9 ratio OLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own LG UX 6 skin on top. All of this backed by a 3,300mAh battery.

Fortnite on mobile: Minimum requirements

Minimum requirements to play Fortnite on your smartphone, according to Epic Games, include having an Adreno 530 GPU, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher. In terms of RAM, the game requires a minimum of 3GB RAM to play on a smartphone. Lastly, the game requires your smartphone to run Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system or higher in 64-bit.

If these requirements are fulfilled by your smartphone it might be able to play the game, so download the Fortnite installer and see if you can play the game on your mobile or not.