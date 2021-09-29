Flipkart’s ‘Curtain Raiser’ sale goes live: Google Pixel 4a, iPhone SE heavily discounted

Flipkart is all set to run its Big Billion Days sale on its platform on October 3. But ahead of it, the e-commerce giant is also hosting a separate sale, which Flipkart is calling “Curtain Raiser Deals.” This sale is already live on the site and will continue until October 1. During the sale, the company is offering up to Rs 15,000 discount on the exchange of your old phone.

iPhone SE at Rs 25,999

As per Flipkart’s listing, the iPhone SE can be purchased for Rs 25,999. To recall, the same iPhone was launched last year for Rs 42,500. This means that Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 16,501 on this iPhone. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy F62 at Rs 23,999

The Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India has also been dropped by Rs 6,000 and the offer will be available until the sale last. This Samsung Galaxy phone originally debuted earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 23,999.

Poco X3 Pro at Rs 16,999

The Poco X3 Pro, which was previously selling for Rs 18,999, is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 16,999. This means you are getting a discount of Rs 2,000. There is also a discount offer of up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI and Axis bank credit cards.

Google Pixel 4a at Rs 25,999 + Google Nest Mini at Re 1

You will rarely notice the e-commerce giants like Flipkart giving a discount on Pixel phones, but it is currently offering this device at a discounted price of Rs 25,999. It was previously available for Rs 29,999. There is also a discount offer of up to Rs 1,500 on the ICICI and Axis bank cards. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering Google Nest Mini at just Re 1 on the purchase of the Pixel 4a.

Motorola Moto G60 at Rs 15,999

The Moto G60 has also received a temporary price cut of Rs 2,000 and it is now available for Rs 15,999 via Flipkart. To recall, the Moto G60 was launched for Rs 17,999. the smartphone packs a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 732G processor and more.