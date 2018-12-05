Flipkart’s ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale: Here are deals on Honor phones

Honor has announced that it will bring various attractive offers on its smartphones during Flipkart’s ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale. The sale will commence on December 6 at 12 am midnight, and end on December 8.

Flipkart Plus members will get a three-hour early access to the sale starting December 5 at 9 pm. During the sale Honor will offer discounts on Honor 9N, Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor 7A and Honor 7S.

Honor 10 priced at Rs 32,999 will come with a discount of Rs 8,000 and will be available at Rs 24,999. Honor 9N 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant will be available for Rs 8,999 originally priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 13,999, will be available for Rs 10,999.

Honor 9 Lite (4GB RAM/64GB internal storage) and Honor 9i both priced at Rs 14,999, will sport a discount of Rs 3,000 and be available at Rs 11,999.

Honor 7A and 7S priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively will come with a discount of Rs 1,000. Consumers purchasing any of the above smartphones can also avail an additional 10 per cent discount by making the purchase via HDFC bank Debit/credit card.

During Flipkart’s ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale consumers will be able to get up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories. Players like Xiaomi have also announced price cuts for their phones like Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2 and Poco F1.