Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale 2021: Offers on phones, laptops, and earphones

Flipkart is running a “Big Diwali sale” on its platform, which is offering big discounts on several devices. If you have been waiting for the festival sale to buy a laptop or phone or wireless earphones, then you can check the best deals below. We have listed some of the products from OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, Apple and Samsung that have received discounts during Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale.

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale: Offers on phones

The iPhone 12 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 53,999. There is also a discount offer of Rs 1,500 on the SBI bank credit card. This brings down the price to Rs 52,499. The e-commerce site is also giving up to Rs 14,950 discount on the exchange of your device, which means that you will be able to buy this device for less than Rs 50,000.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at an effective price of Rs 8,549. It is listed on the site for Rs 9,499, but with the SBI bank credit card, you can get this device for Rs 8,549. The Pixel 4a can be purchased for as low as Rs 25,999. There is also a Rs 2,000 discount offer on prepaid transactions.

The Poco M3, which is a budget phone, is on sale for Rs 10,999 and if you have an SBI bank credit card, then you can get a discount of Rs 1,100. This brings down the price to Rs 9,899. During Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale, you can check out the Realme GT Master as it is available for Rs 25,999. There is a discount offer of Rs 4,000 on the prepaid transaction, which brings down the price to Rs 21,999.

Apple’s iPhone SE can be purchased for Rs 30,099. Those who have an SBI bank credit card can get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 as well. The same bank offer is available on the Vivo X60 and Realme 8i. So you can get the Vivo smartphone at an effective price of Rs 33,490 and the Realme’s budget device at Rs 12,499 (originally listed for Rs 13,999).

Also Read | Check out 5 best smartwatches that you can buy on discount this Diwali

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale: Offers on laptops

Apple’s MacBook Air can be purchased for Rs 83,990. Flipkart is offering a Rs 4,000 discount on the SBI bank credit card. So, you can buy it for Rs 79,990. The RedmiBook 15 Pro is on sale for Rs 44,999, but with the SBI bank card, customers can get it for as low as Rs 43,499. This one offers 11th gen Core i5 processor.

Acer’s Aspire 7 is selling for Rs 49,990 during Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale. For the mentioned price, you get the 10th gen Core i5 variant, paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 150 GPU. There is also a discount of Rs 1,500 on an SBI bank card. The 11th gen Core i5 model of the Realme Book Slim is listed for as low as Rs 53,999 and with the bank offer, you can purchase it for Rs 52,499. This one offers a 2K display, two Harman speakers and other features.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: List of best gift ideas with prices starting as low as Rs 500

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale: Offers on earphones

Buyers can also check out Apple’s Airpods, which are available for Rs 8,999 during Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale. With the SBI bank credit card offer, you can get it at an effective price of Rs 8,099. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bluetooth earphones are selling for Rs 1,799. The Realme Buds Air 2 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 2,799. The OnePlus Buds are listed for Rs 3,999. The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earphones have also received a massive discount and is selling for Rs 7,999 during Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale.