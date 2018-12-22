Flipkart Year End Carnival sale from December 23: Top discounts on TVs, Air Purifiers

Flipkart has announced that it will be hosting its nine-day ‘Year End Carnival’ sale starting December 23. The sale will end on December 31. During the sale, the company will be offering up to 70 per cent off on TVs, consumer electronics and large appliances. The company has also said that during the sale they will be listing a number of ‘Christmas Rush deals’ between 12am and 2am every day.

During the sale, Flipkart will be offering its customers zero per cent no cost EMI schemes for up to 12 months, extended warranty starting at Rs 399 and exchange offers of up to Rs 22,000. The company will also be listing various ‘grab now or gone’ deals on the portal with up to 80 per cent off. Customers purchasing items with the help of SBI Debit Cards will get an additional 10 per cent instant discount.

Flipkart has listed a few products that will be made available during the sale including the Xiaomi Mi 43-inch Smart TV 4A, which will be available with a Rs 1,000 discount for Rs 21,999. Samsung’s 32-inch HD LED TV 2018 will feature a discount of Rs 10,901 and will be available at Rs 15,999.

Vu Iconium 43-inch 4K Smart TV originally priced at Rs 41,000 will be available for 24,999. Whereas, the Vu 32-Inch Smart TV and Vu 40-inch full-HD LED TV will be available at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. Thomson B9 Pro 40-inch Full-HD Smart TV will be available for Rs 17,999, which is usually priced at Rs 25,999. The iFFALCON 4K 55-inch Android TV costing Rs 59,990 will be available with a discount of Rs 19,991 at Rs 39,999. Finishing of the television deals is the Micromax 32-inch HD TV, which will be available at Rs 10,499.

Flipkart will also be offering discounts on air purifiers from Kent, Xiaomi, Tefal, Honeywell and other players. The deals are yet to be listed, however, air purifiers will start under Rs 5,000 during the sale. The company will also be offering consumers discounts on appliances and other electronics like washing machines, refrigerators and more.