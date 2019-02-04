Flipkart Super Value Week Sale 2019: Top discounts on Realme 2 Pro, LG G7 ThinQ, Vivo V11 Pro and more

Flipkart Super Value Week Sale 2019: Flipkart is holding its “Super Week Value” sale where the e-commerce site is offering discounts and exachange offers on select smartphones. During the sale, users can get deep discounts on many popular smartphones including Realme 2 Pro, LG G7 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy A7 and much more. The Flipkart Super Value Week Sale is now live and will continue till February 8.

Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro, which otherwise retails for Rs 13,990, can be purchased for Rs 12,990 during Flipkart’s Super Value Week Sale. This means you will end up saving Rs 1000 on the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Realme 2 Pro. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM variant of the Realme 2 Pro is available for Rs 14,990, down from Rs 15,990. Read our review of Realme 2 Pro here.

Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A7, too, is selling for less during Flipkart’s Super Value Week Sale. Users can grab the Galaxy A7 for Rs 18,990, down from Rs 23,990. The smartphone features a 6-inch FHD+ display, Exynos 7995 processor, a triple camera setup, and a 3300mAh battery. Read our review of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) here.

Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: LG G7 ThinQ

Another popular phone is getting a price cut during the ongoing Flipkart Super Value Week Sale. LG G7 ThinQ can be purchased for Rs 29,999, which is a good deal. The phone was originally launched at a price of Rs 39,990. This is a flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 845 processor and decent dual rear-facing cameras. Read our review of LG G7 ThinQ here.

Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Vivo V11 Pro

The Vivo V11 Pro during the Flipkart Super Value Week Sale is available for Rs 23,990, down from Rs 25,990. There is an additional Rs 2500 discount on the Vivo V11 Pro. The V11 Pro has been praised for its design language and cameras in particular. Read our review of the Vivo V11 Pro here.