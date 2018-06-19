How to get Google Pixel 2 XL at an effective price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart, and what’s the catch?

Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB model can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 9,999. Really? Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB model can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 9,999. Really?

Flipkart Super Value Week sale has begun and it will continue till June 24. The seven-day sale brings along great discounts and cashback offers on select premium, mid-range and budget smartphones. As part of the sale, Flipkart is giving a Buyback Guarantee on Google’s flagship smartphone, Pixel 2 XL. The e-retailer is also offering cashback and no-cost EMI options via HDFC credit and debit cards.

Under Super Value Week, Flipkart is offering Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB model at an effective price of Rs 9,999. However, to grab this offer, buyers will first have to purchase the online retailer’s Buyback Guarantee policy at Rs 199 along with the smartphone. Sounds too good to be true? Here’s the math:

How to get Google Pixel 2 XL for an effective price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart

Google Pixel 2 XL has a list price of Rs 73,000 on Flipkart. Till 24th June, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 16,001 on the handset that brings down the price to Rs 56,999. Further, users can avail an additional cashback of Rs 10,000 if they make the purchase using HDFC Bank credit or debit card. Factoring in this HDFC cashback benefit, the price further comes down to Rs 46,999. As part of the promotion, Flipkart is further providing an assured Buyback Guarantee (exchange value) of Rs 37,000 on Pixel 2 XL 64GB model between 6 to 8 months from purchase. Thus, the prospective buyer ends up paying only Rs 9,999 effectively for the Pixel 2 XL handset if all the above conditions are met. But like we mentioned, to avail this benefit, the consumer will first have to purchase Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee policy worth Rs 199.

Google Pixel 2 XL for Rs 9,999 – what’s the catch?

While the offer looks lucrative, there are quite a few caveats that a buyer should consider before making the purchase. Let’s understand the fine-print:

To avail the additional cashback offer of Rs 10,000, a buyer will need to have a HDFC credit or debit card.

Further, the HDFC cashback will be credited by August 30, 2018, which means the user will have to wait for two months to get that benefit.

The Buyback Guarantee that Flipkart speaks of is not the money that Flipkart will pay you back if you returns the phone between 6 to 8 months. It is basically an exchange bonus, something that you can redeem if you give away the Pixel 2 XL in exchange of a new phone within 6 to 8 months.

Further, to redeem the Buyback Guarantee, you will have to purchase a new phone which has a value higher than the Buyback Guarantee amount. In this case, you will need to purchase a smartphone from Flipkart with a selling price higher than Rs 37,000.

Flipkart in its Buyback Guarantee FAQs has also mentioned that while picking up the old handset, the e-retailer may charge a nominal fee.

Long story short, if you have a HDFC card, you get to own the Google Pixel 2 XL for Rs 10,198 (including the policy cost) for less than 8 months, after which, you will need to exchange the device and buy some other smartphone listed at a price higher than Rs 37,000 on Flipkart. Doesn’t look all that enticing now, does it? Unless of course, you are someone who likes changing their smartphone every 6 to 8 months and looking for a great exchange value.

