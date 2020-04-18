Flipkart starts accepting smartphone orders, shipment resumes on April 20

The brands that Flipkart is currently allowing to order smartphones of include Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Poco and more. The brands that Flipkart is currently allowing to order smartphones of include Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Poco and more.

Flipkart has started accepting orders for smartphones, ahead of the April 20 dateline given by the government for e-commerce websites to start selling mobiles, televisions and other products. The e-commerce site is showing that it will start delivering the orders on April 20.

Earlier the e-commerce platform could only deliver essential goods such as groceries. Now taking advantage of the new policy, it has already started measuring the number of deliveries it will have to fulfil starting April 20.

Even though the relief has been administered, when indianexpress.com reached out to Flipkart they said that they will not start deliveries to West Bengal, Karnataka and Sikkim for now. To check if Flipkart will deliver to your location or not, open up a smartphone product page and in the delivery area type in your pin code to check if you are eligible to get deliveries or not. Given the service is resuming after a long time, the demand could be high. So it’s better to accept delayed delivery.

The brands that Flipkart is currently allowing to order smartphones of include Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Poco and more. We tried ordering on both the mobile app and the desktop website. The process is turning out completely fine on the mobile app, however, that is not the case with the desktop website.

Amazon, on the other hand, has not started accepting orders as of now. However, we expect it to soon open its doors also.

Flipkart is currently selling smartphones on its platform, no other products like televisions, PCs and more. But, we expect them to list a lot more products, as according to the government’s new guidelines they can start selling a lot more products from April 20.

