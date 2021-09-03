Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale offers: Up to Rs 12,901 discount on iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more

Flipkart is back with a new Smartphones Carnival sale, which is already live on the e-commerce site. The sale will continue until September 8. During the sale, Flipkart is offering good smartphone deals. It is giving up to Rs 12,901 on several smartphones, including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Realme X7 Max, and more.

Smartphones Carnival sale offers: List of best deals

The iPhone 12 has received a big discount on Flipkart and is available for Rs 66,999. It was previously listed on the site for Rs 79,900. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 12,901. This price is for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB model of the iPhone 12 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999, down from Rs 84,900.

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000, customers will be able to buy the device at a much lower price. Those who want the high-end 256GB variant can get it for Rs 81,999 instead of Rs 94,900.

During Flipkart’s Smartphones Carnival sale, the iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs 59,999. It was originally launched for Rs 69,900, which means Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 9,901. The above-mentioned exchange offer is also valid on this phone.

One can also check out iPhone 11 as it is available at an initial price of Rs 51,999, down from its official price of Rs 54,900. Those who want to buy the iPhone XR can get it for Rs 42,999. The same device was previously selling for Rs 47,900.

If you are looking for an Android phone, then you check out Realme X7 Max. It will cost you Rs 26,999. You can get an additional Rs 3,000 discount on the Realme X7 Max if you do the payment using debit or credit cards.

The Infinix Hot 10S is also listed on the site for Rs 9,499. You are getting a discount of Rs 500 as it was previously available for Rs 9,999. Flipkart has also slashed the price of the Poco M3 and it can now be purchased for Rs 10,499. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 is selling for Rs 14,499. Both the devices have received a Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart.