Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale last day: List of best phone deals starting at Rs 9,499

Flipkart is running a Smartphones Carnival Sale on its platform, which will end tonight. If you are looking for an iPhone at a low price, then now is probably the best to buy as the devices like iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR have received a big discount on Flipkart. The iPhone 12 has received a discount of Rs 12,901, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 is listed at a discounted price of Rs 14,499. Here’s a look at some of the best phone deals on Flipkart with prices starting from Rs 9,499.

Smartphones Carnival sale 2021: List of best phone deals

Infinix Hot 10S at Rs 9,499

The Infinix Hot 10S is also listed on the site for Rs 9,499. You are getting a discount of Rs 500 as it was previously available for Rs 9,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,900 on Flipkart. The budget device packs a massive 6.82-inch HD+ 90Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and more.

Poco M3 at Rs 10,499

Flipkart has also slashed the price of the Poco M3 and it can now be purchased for Rs 10,499. This Poco phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

Realme Narzo 30 5G at Rs 14,999

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 14,999. This is a 5G smartphone and packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery. You also get a standard 6.5-inch screen with FHD resolution. At the back, there is a 48MP triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs 14,499

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is selling for Rs 14,499. This Samsung phone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 on Flipkart as it was previously listed for Rs 15,499. In terms of specifications, this Samsung phone comes with a big 6,000mAh battery, an in-house Exynos 9611 processor, and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with support for FHD resolution.

Realme X7 Max at Rs 26,999

If you are looking for an Android phone, then you check out Realme X7 Max. It will cost you Rs 26,999. You can get an additional Rs 3,000 discount on the Realme X7 Max if you do the payment using debit or credit cards.

iPhone 11 at Rs 51,999

The iPhone 11 is also on sale and has received a big discount. It is available at an initial price of Rs 51,999, down from its official price of Rs 54,900. For the same, Flipkart is selling the 64Gb storage variant. The 128GB model of the iPhone 11 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 58,999.

iPhone XR at Rs 42,999

Those who want to buy the iPhone XR can get it for Rs 42,999. The same device was previously selling for Rs 47,900. The mentioned price is for the 64GB storage model. Flipkart is giving a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the exchange of an old device. The 128GB model will cost you Rs 47,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12 mini at Rs 59,999

During Flipkart’s Smartphones Carnival sale, the iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs 59,999. It was originally launched for Rs 69,900, which means Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 9,901. The above-mentioned exchange offer is also valid on this phone.

iPhone 12 at Rs 66,999

The iPhone 12 has received a big discount on Flipkart and is available for Rs 66,999. It was previously listed on the site for Rs 79,900. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 12,901. This price is for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB model of the iPhone 12 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999, down from Rs 84,900.

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000, customers will be able to buy the device at a much lower price. One can also check out the high-end 256GB variant of the iPhone 12, which is selling for Rs 81,999 instead of Rs 94,900.