Flipkart smartphone deals: Top discounts on Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Galaxy S9+ and more

Flipkart has introduced a special sale on select Nokia and Samsung phones. Popular titles on offer include the likes of Galaxy Note 9, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Galaxy S9+ and Nokia 6.1 Plus, among others. Consumers will get deep discounts, exchange benefits and extra cashback on select smartphones until December 19.

Here are some of the top deals as part of the latest Flipkart sale:

Flipkart sale: Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung’s 2018 flagship, Galaxy Note 9, is available at a special offer price of Rs 67,900, down from Rs 73,600. This can be availed on the base variant of the phone, with 6GB RAM. Flipkart shoppers will be able to purchase the phone with exchange benefits of up to Rs 23,900.

These exchange offers are also available on Galaxy Note 9’s 8GB RAM variant, that could be purchased for Rs 84,900, down from Rs 93,900. The high-end Galaxy Note 9 can be purchased in Oceanic Blue, Metallic Copper, Midnight Black, and Lavender Purple colour options.

Flipkart sale: Discounts on Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus, launched in October, is also up for special offers. While shoppers will find a Rs 1,000 discount on the phone, originally priced at Rs 10,999, they can also choose to purchase this Nokia phone alongside exchange benefits of Rs 9,450. Besides, the phone can also be bought through No Cost EMI deals across major banks, that start at Rs 1,111 per month.

Meanwhile, Nokia 6.1 Plus, that was launched at Rs 15,999, will also receive a Rs 1,000 discount. Exchange benefits for this phone could add up to Rs 13,850, while consumers could also consider No Cost EMI offers that begin from Rs 1,667 per month. Those holding Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards will be eligible for 5 per cent additional discounts on both phones.

Flipkart sale: Samsung Galaxy S9+

The Flipkart deals on Samsung Galaxy S9+ are only available for the 64GB and 128GB internal storage options of the phone, and not the 256GB variant. Under the offer, both storage configurations come with special discounts of Rs 12,000 and exchange offer benefits of up to Rs 14,900.

During the sale, Galaxy S9+ 64GB variant will be made available for Rs 52,900, down from Rs 64,900. Similarly, this flagship’s 128GB storage option will cost Rs 56,900, down from Rs 68,900.

Flipkart sale: Nokia 8 Sirocco exchange benefits

The Nokia flagship, Nokia 8 Sirocco, is also available for sale on Flipkart. While the phone will retail at its new price of Rs 36,999, shoppers can consider exchange benefits up to Rs 14,900. This Nokia device also comes with No Cost EMI deals that start at Rs 4,111 per month. Nokia 8 Sirocco can also be purchased with additional discounts using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.