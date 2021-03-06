Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale on March 8: Poco X3, Realme C3 to get big discount

Flipkart is all set to host a new Smartphone Carnival on March 8. The five-day sale will continue until March 12 and will offer no-cost EMI options as well as exchange offers. Customers will also be able to avail up to Rs 1,250 discount on Axis Bank cards. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed some of the smartphones deals.

During the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale, the Poco X3 will be available for Rs 14,499, as per the dedicated sale page published by the e-commerce site. The same device is currently listed on the site for Rs 16,999. The Poco X3 comes with a 6,000mAh battery, 33W fast charger, Snapdragon 732G chipset, 120Hz display, stereo speakers and more. The iPhone XR will be listed on Flipkart for Rs 38,999, down from Rs 43,999. The iPhone SE 2020, which is currently selling for Rs 34,999, will be available for Rs 29,999.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will also receive a Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart. The device will cost you Rs 13,999. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is a 4G phone and features a 90Hz display, 65W fast charger, a quad rear camera setup, a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset and more. The iQOO 3, which comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor, will be listed on the site for Rs 24,990. The device ships with a 55W fast charger.

Flipkart will be offering the Realme 6 smartphone for Rs 12,999, which is currently available for Rs 12,999. The Asus ROG Phone 3 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999, down from Rs 46,999. This means that the gaming phone will receive a Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart. The Realme C3 will be available for as low as Rs 7,999. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the same device is currently selling for Rs 8,999.

Furthermore, the Realme X3 Zoom will be listed with a price tag of Rs 22,999. The handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 120Hz display, a 64MP quad rear camera setup. The Realme X3 Zoom also supports 60X zoom and a liquid cooling system. The rest of the smartphone deals are still under wraps and Flipkart is expected to reveal more deals tomorrow.