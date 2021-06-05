Flipkart sale: Big discount on Realme X7 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and more

Flipkart is hosting different sales on its platform, including Flagship Fest, Realme Days sale, Apple Days sale and more. These sales are already live and are offering big discounts on some of the products. The Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone, which is a fairly new smartphone, has received a discount of Rs 3,000 on Flipkart.

The mid-range smartphone is selling for Rs 26,999. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Realme X7 Pro 5G was originally launched in India for Rs 29,999. The device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 4,500mAh battery, and Stereo speakers. It comes with support for 65W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G is also available at its lowest price. It is priced at Rs 37,990, which is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It was originally was launched for Rs 49,999. The mid-range premium phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, an IP68 rating, a 4,500mAh battery, AMOLED panel and more.

The iPhone SE 2020 is being sold for Rs 31,999, whereas the iQOO 3 is available for Rs 24,990. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 41,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The same device was previously available for Rs 49,999. This is a gaming phone and features a Snapdragon 865+ processor as well as a 6,000mAh battery. The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a GameCool 3 heat dissipating system, a larger graphite film, AirTrigger 3 ultrasonic buttons and dual, front-firing speakers.

The Google Pixel 4a has also received a discount on Flipkart. The device is on sale for Rs 29,999, down from Rs 31,999. This means that the e-commerce giant is giving a discount of Rs 3,000. For the same price, you get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The mid-range premium phone offers a Snapdragon 730G processor, a 12.2MP rear camera, and a 5.81-inch display.