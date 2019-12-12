Flipkart running Samsung Carnival sale: Discounts on Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A50 and more

Flipkart is providing a Rs 6,000 cashback to ICICI Bank customers purchasing the new Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones. Flipkart is providing a Rs 6,000 cashback to ICICI Bank customers purchasing the new Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones.

Flipkart is currently holding its Samsung Carnival sale, where it is offering consumers discounts and offers on various Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The sale is live until December 14, during which users will get discounts, additional exchange discounts, cashback offers, no-cost EMI and more.

During the Samsung Carnival sale, Flipkart is offering its customers the Samsung Galaxy A50 4GB RAM variant at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 and the 6GB RAM variant at Rs 17,990. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 27,999, down from its usual selling price of Rs 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy A70 during the sale is available with a discount of Rs 5,000, at Rs 23,990. The Samsung Galaxy A30 and the Samsung Galaxy A20 are available at Rs 13,990 and Rs 10,490, respectively.

Apart from this, the company is also providing consumers with additional exchange discounts on the newer Galaxy A-series devices. The Samsung Galaxy A50s has gotten an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000 and the Samsung Galaxy A30s additional exchange discount of Rs 1,500.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 with quad-cameras, Infinity O displays launched

The company is also providing a Rs 6,000 cashback to ICICI Bank customers purchasing the new Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e on no-cost EMI transactions.

During the sale, Flipkart is also offering a number of back covers and tempered glasses for all Samsung smartphones under Rs 199.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd