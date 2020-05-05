Flipkart reveals top searched items during lockdown: Mobile phones, trimmers among top 10

Mobile phones have remained the top most searched items, with the mid-premium segment witnessing the biggest surge. (Image: Flipkart) Mobile phones have remained the top most searched items, with the mid-premium segment witnessing the biggest surge. (Image: Flipkart)

The government of India has extended the COVID-19 lockdown for the third time, till May 17. However, the Lockdown 3.0 comes with some relaxations allowing people to purchase non-essential goods in Orange and Green Zones. Consumers in Red zones will still have to wait a little bit longer.

E-commerce portals have already started taking orders for non-essential goods under the new guidelines. Flipkart, since May 4, has received many orders from Orange and Green zones. It has crunched all of the data and found out that there is a huge surge in searches for consumer electronic products, which include personal grooming equipment, smartphones, and laptops among others.

Mobile phones have remained the top most searched items with the mid-premium segment witnessing the biggest surge.

People also searched for trimmers as it became one of the top 10 most-searched products on the portal. Flipkart states that trimmer searches have surged around 4.5 times since the beginning of April. Other than trimmers, sarees have been a huge trend with a surge of around 1.8 times.

As most employees are still working from home, many of searches have been for headsets. The category has seen a 200 per cent increase in searches. The company states that this is because people are looking to “create their own space in crowded households”.

Searches for gas stoves, fans and air conditioners have become more than double. The company says this is because of the ongoing summer season and the necessity of people to cook at home rather than ordering food.

Flipkart has only revealed, what people have been searching for. However, that does not translate to what people are buying.

