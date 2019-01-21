Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Top deals on Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Galaxy S8+, Honor 9N, and more

Flipkart kicked off its Republic Day sale with dozens of deals on smartphones that began on January 20 and run through February 22. You can expect to save a lot of cash on the latest and previous generation smartphones such as Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 9N, Galaxy S8+ and Moto X4, etc. Here are the best deals on smartphones you can grab during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Realme 2 Pro (4GB RAM, 64GB storage)

Realme 2 Pro is available for Rs 12,990, down from Rs 13,990. This is the base model and it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Realme 2 Pro is a decent smartphone for the asking price. It sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera, triple slot, and a 3500mAh battery. Read our review here.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Nokia 6.1 Plus (4GB RAM, 64GB storage)

Nokia 6.1 runs a pure version of Android and features decent specifications. The build quality is top-notch, too. At Rs 14,999, Nokia 6.1 Plus is an affordable smartphone that should appeal to a larget set of users. The phone comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and a 3,060mAh battery. Read our review here.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Honor 9N (3GB RAM, 32GB storage)

Honor 9N is a wallet-friendly smartphone for the masses. With its large screen and improved dual cameras, Honor 9N will surely appeal to bloggers and vloggers. At Rs 8,499, Honor 9N is a good phone at a budget-friendly price. Read our review here.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy S8+ (4G RAM, 64GB storage)

During the sale, Samsung Galaxy S8+ can be purchased for Rs 34,990, which is not a bad deal. Yes, we know that the flagship was launched way back in 2017. But that doesn’t change the fact how good the smartphone is. The Galaxy S8+ still feels fast, has a good camera, and its battery can last a day or two on a single charge. Read our review here.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Moto X4 (3GB RAM, 32GB storage)

From its design to performance to dual rear cameras, there’s a lot to like about the Moto X4. At Rs 10,999, Moto X4 is an absolute steal at this price. Read our review here.