Flipkart Republic Day sale: Best deals on Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola phones

Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Flipkart is hosting the Republic Day sale that will start on January 19 and will be live until January 22, 2020. During the upcoming sale, Flipkart will not only offer discounts on electronic items and accessories but it will also have special deals on smartphones as well.

The sale period will see discounts on Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Lenovo, Realme, and Asus phones along with offers on Apple iPhones. Apart from the deals and discounts on individual products, users will also be able to avail a 10 per cent instant discount on their purchase using the ICICI Credit Cards as well as Kotak Debit and Credit Cards. We are listing down the deals on smartphones that you should look out for during the Flipkart’s Republic Day sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

The teaser page on Flipkart suggests that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A will be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 for the 3GB RAM model during the sale period. The phone comes with 6.22-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 439 processor, 5000mAh battery, 12MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is not the latest Note device anymore and it will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The phone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, 13MP front camera, Snapdragon 675 processor, and 4000mAh battery.

Motorola One Action

The Motorola One Action will be available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device was launched for Rs Rs 13,999 and features 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with punch hole, a triple rear camera combination of 12MP+5MP+Action Cam, Exynos 9609 processor, and 3500mAh battery.

Realme 3

The Realme 3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 during the Flipkart sale. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor and features 6.22-inch HD+ display, 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras, 13MP front camera, and 4230mAh battery. The usual selling price of the phone is Rs 7,499.

Apple iPhones

Apple iPhone 7 with 32GB storage will be available for a discounted price of Rs 24,999. The iPhone XS will also be available at a discounted price but the e-commerce portal has not revealed the discounted price yet. During the Republic Day sale, the iPhone 8 will be listed at Rs 34,999 for the 64GB model and the iPhone 7 Plus will be available at Rs 33,999 for the 32GB model.

Other smartphone deals at Republic Day sale

During Flipkart Republic Day sale, phones like Asus 6Z, Samsung Galaxy S9, Asus 5Z, Asus ROG Phone II, Asus Max M2, Honor 20i, Black Shark 2, Motorola One Vision, Moto e6s, Lenovo K10 Note, and more will be available with discounts and deals.

