Flipkart Republic Day sale from Jan 20: Honor 10 Lite first sale, deals on Realme 2 Pro, Poco F1

Flipkart is hosting its ‘The Republic Day’ sale from January 20 to January 22. During the sale, people who purchase using their SBI credit cards can avail 10 per cent instant discount. The website has listed discounts across several products categories like appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, toys, and more.

Advertising

As part of its rush hours, the site will be offering extra discounts till 2 am only on January 20. Products will be available with an extra 26 per cent off every day from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Though full details of offers on mobiles are not listed as of now, a sneak peek suggests deals on Realme 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy On6, Poco F1, Motorola One Power, etc. Apple iPhone offers are yet to be listed.

More deals include up to 70 per cent Buyback value and complete mobile protection from Rs 70. Flipkart Plus members will have early access to the sale at 8 PM on January 19. One can avail 20 per cent extra off on the exchange of older products.

Honor 10 Lite first sale will be held on the platform from midnight of January 20. The mid-range phone has Kirin 710 processor, waterdrop-style notch design, 24MP front camera. The price starts at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Also read: WhatsApp messages no longer need to be typed; here is how

More deals on Google Pixel 3, Nokia and Honor mobiles as well as Redmi 6 will be revealed in the coming days. The sale will also offer deals on budget phones, which are yet to be unlocked. Oppo F9 deal will be revealed on January 16.

Advertising

Meanwhile, rival Amazon will also be hosting a sale on its platform from January 20 as well. Amazon Great Indian sale ends January 23. Prime members can access sale early at 12 noon on January 19. People who use HDFC Bank cards for shopping can avail 10 per cent instant discount.