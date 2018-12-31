Flipkart Qualcomm Days sale ends today: Offers on Poco F1, Pixel 3, Asus Zenfone 5Z and more

Flipkart is hosting a Qualcomm Days sale on its website, which ends today and has some offers and discounts available on phones powered by Qualcomm processors. The list includes offers on some popular choices like Xiaomi’s Poco F1, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Oppo R17 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and other devices. We explain all the offers to consider from the Flipkart Qualcomm Days sale.

Poco F1 at Rs 17,999

This one does look enticing, considering that the Poco F1 starts at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. But this discount pricing is actually reflective of the exchange offer deal, where Flipkart giving an extra Rs 2000 off on exchange for another phone.

What this means is that if the older phone, say an iPhone SE got you Rs 3,500 as value for the exchange, then Flipkart will offer another Rs 2000 more. This brings the total exchange value for your iPhone SE to Rs 5,500 and you get the Poco F1 base variant for Rs 14,599. There is Rs 100 added as delivery cost in this charge.

Again this deal only works if you have a phone to exchange, because otherwise the prices are standard. Poco F1 offers the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with liquid cooling technology for gaming.

Asus Zenfone 5Z at Rs 24,999

This is actually one of the more interesting deals with Asus Zenfone 5Z costing Rs 24,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 32,999. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for this price, which should be enough for most users. This one is also powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The 8GB RAM variant of this phone with 256G storage is retailing at Rs 28,999 down from the original price of Rs 36,999. There’s no extra offer for exchange on this phone.

Oppo R17 Pro at Rs 45,990

Oppo R17 Pro is also listed in the Flipkart Qualcomm Days deal, though actually the price is not a discount. The phone’s price is listed as Rs 45,990 down from Rs 49,990, but the launch price was also Rs 45,990. However, Oppo R17 Pro has a maximum discount of Rs 16,900 on exchange with an extra Rs 2000 off on the price. This is similar to the deal on the Poco F1. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with a triple camera at the back.

Google Pixel 3 offers

The Google Pixel 3 with 64GB storage is listed at a price of Rs 66,500 down from the original price of Rs 71,000 at which it was launched. It also has an exchange offer with up to Rs 19,400 off coupled with extra Rs 4500.

So for example if you exchange an older iPhone 8 Plus for this, the exchange value of the phone will be Rs 14,900 coupled with Rs 4500 extra discount. This will mean that you get a total of 19,400 off on the price, and the phone will cost Rs 47,200. There is a Rs 100 pickup cost added when you exchange an older phone.