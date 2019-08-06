Flipkart National Shopping Days sale from Aug 8: Deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, iPhone XR to expect

Flipkart National Shopping Days sale will be held from midnight of August 8 and will go on till August 10. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart Plus members will have early access as well as access to exclusive discounts from 8 pm, August 7. People who shop using their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards can avail 10 per cent instant discount. The offer will also be applicable on EMI transactions.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also hosting Independence Day sale around the same time, till August 11. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has listed out deals on products including mobile phones. For instance, Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is priced starting at Rs 13,999 will be available with extra Rs 1,000 off. More deals on phones from Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Honor, etc are listed as well. Let us have a look:

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Motorola One Vision with extra off on exchange

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, which has a starting price of Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB ROM option, will be available with an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. There will also be no cost EMI option for 6GB RAM +128GB storage version, which is priced at Rs 16,999 and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version at Rs 15,999.

Motorola One Vision is also listed with Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange as well as no cost EMI offer. The phone comes with a punch-hole display, dual rear cameras where the primary sensor is 48MP and is priced at Rs 19,999. Vivo Z1 Pro also gets extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange, though only on pre-paid orders.

Poco F1 from Rs 17,999, Xiaomi Mi A2 at Rs 11,999

Poco F1 can be bought at a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the base model with 64GB storage. It can also be bought with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange offers as well as no cost EMI offer. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, which is its USP. It also comes with dual cameras and a notched screen.

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 along with exchange offers. The Android One phone offers stock Android experience and comes with two years of software updates and three years of security updates promised. In terms of hardware, it comes with dual rear cameras, 20MP selfie camera.

Offers, discounts on Honor 20i, Samsung A50, Nokia 6.1 Plus

Honor 20i with triple rear cameras can be bought at Rs 14,999 instead of the original price of Rs 16,999. In addition, it is listed with no cost EMI and more bank offers. Samsung Galaxy A50, which recently got a price cut, is available at Rs 18,490. Though there is no discount, the phone can be bought with an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Nokia 6.1 Plus for Rs 15,999 is listed with up to Rs 15,500 off on exchange and no cost EMI offer.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s discounts

Apple iPhone XR (64GB) can be bought at a price of Rs 59,799 during the sale, against the official price of Rs 76,900 listed on Apple India website. Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) can be bought at Rs 58,900 instead of Rs 69,900, while iPhone 8 (64GB) is listed at Rs 49,450.

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) is listed on Flipkart at Rs 36,999, while the 256GB variant is for Rs 63,999. The official pricing is Rs 39,900 for the 32GB storage option. Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) is listed for Rs 49,499 instead of Rs 49,900. While the 128GB storage option can be bought from Flipkart at Rs 59,900 and there is no discount.

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) is selling for Rs 29,799, while the 64GB storage option is listed for Rs 45,554. The official price of 32GB storage variant is Rs 29,900 and the 128GB storage option is listed for Rs 39,900 on the official Apple website, which is cheaper.